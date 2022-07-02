“He’s a terrific asset” – Alex McLeish urges Aston Villa to launch move for player Gerrard would ‘like’ if Chelsea consider selling him

Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish is of the view that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher would be a great addition to Steven Gerrard's side this summer.

Gallagher impressed on loan at Crystal Palace during the 2021-22 season. The midfielder scored eight goals and provided five assists from 39 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, while helping them finish 12th in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is now expected to return to Chelsea for training ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. However, there are still concerns about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side could sanction a move for the midfielder for £30 million this summer, according to Birmingham Live [via Football Insider]. Aston Villa are also reportedly aware of the player's situation in London.

McLeish has now urged the Villans to launch a move for Gallagher if he is made available by the Blues. The former Aston Villa boss believes the Englishman would be a 'terrific asset' for Gerrard. He told Football Insider:

“Stevie [Gerrard] likes flair players, he wasn’t one himself, he had a bit of everything. But he likes those players who have a bit of flair going forward."

"Gallagher made such an impact at Crystal Palace last season. I think he would be a good asset. He would be a good asset to any club in the Premier League other than maybe the top four.

"If Chelsea are considering selling him, Villa are trying to get a foothold in the top end of the table, he would be a good signing. He’s young and he’s still learning. He’s a terrific asset.”

Aston Villa have added Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara to their ranks this summer. Having already acquired the latter to bolster his options in midfield, it remains to be seen if Gerrard is interested in landing another midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Aston Villa could face competition for Chelsea's Gallagher

It is unclear whether the Villans intend to make a move for Gallagher. However, they are likely to face competition from other clubs for the English midfielder's signature this summer.

Everton have been credited with an interest in signing the 22-year-old during the ongoing transfer window. Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to take Chelsea duo Gallagher and Billy Gilmour to Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace could also make a move for him if he is made available this summer.

