"He’s such a threat on the counter" - Theo Walcott urges Arsenal to sign PL star who 'reminds' him of Thierry Henry

Theo Walcott has advised Arsenal to pursue Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins this summer, likening his playing style to that of club icon Thierry Henry. He believes the England international would be a great addition to Mikel Arteta's side.

Watkins has been in stellar form for Unai Emery's side this season. He has been playing a crucial role for them as they seek a top-four finish and a UEFA Champions League spot for the first time in over four decades.

The 28-year-old striker has racked up 19 goals and 10 assists in 32 Premier League starts for Villa. He has registered 26 goals in 45 games in all competitions. He is only a goal behind Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland in the race to secure the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

Watkins recently helped Villa win 2-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates in an important league fixture on Sunday, April 14. He got his name on the scoresheet alongside Leon Bailey.

Speaking after the game about the Gunners' plans for the summer, Walcott said on Premier League Productions (as quoted by Football.London):

"You look at their goals tally right now. They will invest in that player and that player could well have been playing on the opposite side."

When asked whether he was referring to Watkins, the former Arsenal ace said:

"I am indeed. I feel he is the sort of player that Arsenal would look to. What I really like about Ollie Watkins is that, you look at his style and you think he is a winger."

"He reminds me, and it’s one of the best compliments I am going to give him, but like a Thierry Henry. Played out on the left a lot. He wanted to be a forward, but drifted out on the left – he’s such a threat on the counter. He is playing at the top of his game and it would be refreshing to see if he stays at the club."

The Gunners will next face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday (April 17) at the Allianz Arena. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates last week.

"That’s the reality" - Mikel Arteta offers thoughts on PL title race after Arsenal's defeat to Aston Villa

Before this weekend's Premier League fixtures, Arsenal found themselves at the top of the league table and leading the title race. Manchester City moved to the top after their 5-1 thrashing of Luton Town on Saturday, but not many expected the table to remain the same on Sunday.

However, Liverpool lost their match against Crystal Palace 1-0 while Arsenal were brought down by Unai Emery's men. This leaves the Gunners and the Reds two points behind the reigning champions.

Speaking after the Villa loss, Mikel Arteta was asked whether he believes there could still be late drama in the title race with just six games left to go. The Spaniard said (per the club's official website):

"That’s a possibility, that’s the reality right now. It was the same a few months back, we knew that this moment could come. Now it’s about reacting and keep believing and doing what we can."

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday, April 20 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

