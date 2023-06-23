“He’s a true professional” – Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner lavishes praise on Chelsea player

Arsenal's second-choice goalkeeper Matt Turner recently lavished praise on the Chelsea U-21 shot-stopper Gabriel Slonina. The 19-year-old joined the Blues in a summer move worth $10 million from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

Slonina finds himself behind Turner in the pecking order as far as the US Men's National Team is concerned. The teenager has made just one appearance so far for his national team.

Speaking about the youngster, Turner said (via GOAL):

“Gaga [Slonina] is a great goalkeeper. He’s extremely talented and, for me, I don’t really need to teach him too much. I think he’s got a really good head on his shoulders. He’s a true professional."

"He’s always really eager and willing to learn and have a conversation about things and that’s really refreshing for a goalkeeper like myself, to be able to sort of bring him along in an experience like this.”

With Edouard Mendy exiting Stamford Bridge, Slonina could become a part of the first team setup for next season. Mendy, 31, is set to join Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ahli.

Elaborating on his relationship with the youngster, Turner added:

"But I know in his mind, he’s not here to just be brought along. He wants to be playing and I think he’s a super competitive guy. If I know anything about him, he wants to be on the field just as much as I do, so it’s a healthy respect between us."

The former New England Revolution keeper played second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal last season. He made seven appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 season, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Thomas Partey wishes to join Serie A giants Juventus

Arsenal FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey wishes to secure a move to Juventus in the summer.

The Gunners are yet to receive an official bid from the Turin-based side. Amid rumors highlighting Saudi interest in the player, the proposal Arsenal receives from Juventus will be critical in determining the player's future.

The Ghanian joined Arsenal from Athletico Madrid in 2020 after the north London outfit triggered the player's £45 million release clause. Since joining the club, Partey has made 90 appearances, scoring five goals and providing three assists across all competitions.

