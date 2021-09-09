“He’s truly one of the best in the world” – Ibrahima Konate excited to link up with Liverpool team-mate

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has expressed his excitement at playing alongside Virgil van Dijk. The Frenchman joined from RB Leipzig earlier this summer but is yet to make his competitive debut for the Reds.

Speaking to HYPEBEAST at Liverpool's third-kit launch, Konate was asked about his thoughts on partnering Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defense. The Frenchman replied:

"Virgil is incredible. I can’t wait to play alongside him and learn from him. He’s truly one of the best in the world in that position."

Konate was also asked about his move to Liverpool and how it transpired. He explained:

"When my brother told me, I didn’t believe him at first. But then I spoke with Klopp and I saw it was serious, that was amazing for me. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, so to be here is amazing. I’m very happy. The fans have shown me a lot of love and I am very grateful. They’ve already made me feel at home, even though I haven’t been here long. I’m ready to represent them on the pitch and make them proud."

The Frenchman was then asked about what he expects from his first season in the Premier League with Liverpool, to which he replied:

"I think the possibilities are endless to what we can achieve. It’s a club that reflects my ambitions as a player, it’s going to be an exciting campaign."

Liverpool travel to Leeds on Sunday in the Premier League and Konate will be hoping to make his first start for the club.

Jurgen Klopp ready to rotate Liverpool's defense

Jurgen Klopp is prepared to rotate his defenders

Liverpool had a defensive crisis during the 2020-21 season with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all spending extended spells on the sidelines due to injury. However, Jurgen Klopp now has four starting caliber centre-backs in his squad this season, with the addition of Konate.

Following Liverpool's victory against Burnley last month, the German tactician was asked how he would accommodate all four defenders throughout the season. He explained:

"They will all play, the first four will definitely play and we have to mix it up and we will do that. None of these guys, especially those after a long injury, should play all the time three games a week. We need to find a way to get used to that."

