"He's an unbelievable player" – Declan Rice hails 'top' Chelsea star for amazing performance against West Ham in 1-1 draw

West Ham United captain Declan Rice lauded Chelsea forward Joao Felix after his stellar performance in his team's 1-1 Premier League draw at the London Stadium on Saturday (February 11).

Felix, 23, scored his first goal for his new outfit against the Hammers at the weekend. After serving a three-match suspension, the Portuguese returned to the starting lineup and netted a fine volley from Enzo Hernandez's cross in the 16th minute.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! A lovely first Premier League goal for Joao Felix! 👏 https://t.co/nPWt1BcAHt

However, David Moyes' side responded with an equaliser just 12 minutes later. Former Blues defender Emerson Palmieri restored parity with a left-footed strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga to force a share of the spoils.

During a post-match interaction with Stadium Astro, Rice was asked about Felix's goalscoring outing for Chelsea. He responded:

"You know what, I've played with a lot of midfielders and number tens. I think those first 10-15 minutes today, as a player you know a top player. And the way he worked side to side to get on the ball and find space. He's an unbelievable player, and I noticed that in the first 15 minutes that you have to be really on your game to stop him."

Felix, who's renowned for his flair and dribbling, joined Graham Potter's side from Atletico Madrid on a short-term loan switch last month. The Premier League outfit dished out £10 million as loan fee for the player's services, beating Arsenal and Manchester United in the process.

The Blues (31) are ninth in the Premier League after 22 games, ten points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Glen Johnson says Declan Rice would pick Chelsea over Arsenal

Speaking to Betfred, former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson shared his opinion on Arsenal's chances of landing Declan Rice's signature in the summer. He said:

"I can't see Declan moving to Arsenal, in all honesty. Even if they win the league this season, I'd still be really surprised if they win the league again next season. They look great at the moment, and things are going well, but this is an outlier season because they've been nowhere near this good previously under Mikel Arteta."

Claiming Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool to be top contenders for Rice's services, the Premier League winner added:

"Have they turned everything around in six months to be title challengers on a consistent basis? I don't believe so. Even if they win the league, I don't believe Declan will move there because the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, three teams who haven’t been at their best, are not all going to underperform again."

Arsenal are six points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 21 games.

