"He’s an unbelievable player" – Jorginho on how it feels playing with Chelsea star who "never utters a single word" during matches

Jorginho expressed his admiration for N’Golo Kante while speaking to the Champions Journal and stated how the Chelsea midfielder remains inaudible during matches but lets his feet do the talking instead.

Despite his hush personality, the French midfielder plays a pivotal role for the Blues on the pitch.

Premier League



During



N'Golo Kante is the only player to win back-to-back Premier League titles with different clubs

Here's what Jorginho had to say on the subject:

“With Kante, the thing is, the guy is a machine. He is a little machine. He covers every blade of grass. He doesn’t speak. I guess he is the only player I know that never utters a single word throughout the whole match. And he runs for everyone. He’s all over the pitch, he steals so many balls, he’s got immense physical power."

He added:

"He’s an unbelievable player. He’s unbelievable for all his power, the bursts of energy. Also, his ability to foresee where the ball is going in order to steal it is amazing."

Not only does Kante cover the ground more than any other player on the pitch, but he also manages to keep possession and help maintain attacking momentum.

N’Golo Kante has played an instrumental role in Chelsea's dominant run despite picking a few injuries

The French prodigy has been compared to Chelsea icon Claude Makelele. However, the beloved Chelsea player prefers going forward and helps build attack while also protecting the back-line.

Sadly, Kante has picked up several injuries in the last year and a half. He has missed a few games in a row now. He has been dealing with an ankle injury since the beginning of the season. The celebrated midfielder managed to reinjur himself when Chelsea faced Liverpool.

He is currently dealing with muscle fatigue and Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel hopes to find Kante in the playing XI after the next international break.

N'Golo Kante hasn't travelled with the Chelsea squad to Sweden to face Malmö.



Club say he's staying in London alongside Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic for for treatment and recovery.

The Blues, however, have remained dominant in the Premier League without their seasoned midfielder. Jorginho and Mateo Kavocic looked impenetrable before the latter also picked up an injury.

Chelsea are already without their prime strikers who will be out until at least the end of the international break.

N'Golo Kante has only started 47 of Chelsea's last 85 Premier League matches



🤕 Injuries taking its toll 😬 N'Golo Kante has only started 47 of Chelsea's last 85 Premier League matches 🤕 Injuries taking its toll https://t.co/tMoywE8NM0

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Christian Pulici will be available for Chelsea's Champions League game against Malmo tonight. The American has been out for over a month because of an ankle injury he picked up while playing for his national team.

Chelsea have lost just two games this season, to Manchester City and Juventus. The Blues will be hoping to maintain their dominant position in the Champions League to qualify for the knockout stages in order to defend their the European title.

Edited by Diptanil Roy