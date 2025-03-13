"He's an unbelievable threat" - Arne Slot makes claim about Newcastle star ahead of Liverpool's EFL Cup final clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has lauded Swedish attacker Alexander Isak ahead of the Reds' EFL Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday, March 16. The Merseyside outfit will aim to come back stronger after their disappointing UEFA Champions League elimination earlier this week.

After winning the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0, the Reds lost by the same scoreline at Anfield and endured a 4-1 defeat on penalties in the Round of 16 of the UCL on Tuesday, March 11.

Arne Slot heaped praise on Newcastle talisman Alexander Isak ahead of the EFL Cup final. He billed the Swedish forward as an unbelievable threat and also lauded his pace. The Dutch manager said (via X/@FabrizioRomano):

"Alexander Isak is such an important player for Newcastle, he's an unbelievable threat. He has the speed that, for example, the attackers of PSG had on Tuesday as well."

The two sides last faced each other on February 27 in the Premier League. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai (11') and Alexis Mac Allister (63') guided the Merseyside outfit to a 2-0 triumph over the Magpies at Anfield.

"I still have no idea at the moment" - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on future with the Reds

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has stated that he has no idea about whether he will remain at Anfield after the 2024/25 campaign. The Dutch defender's contract with the Reds will expire this summer, alongside those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

As per reports, talks between the club and Virgil van Dijk are ongoing but they are yet to reach an agreement. After the Reds suffered the UCL defeat against PSG on penalties, the Dutchman provided an update about his future in Merseyside. He said (via BBC Sport):

"I still have no idea at the moment. At the moment, I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes, but that is about it."

The Reds are atop the Premier League table with 70 points after 29 games. They are 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who have played one match less.

