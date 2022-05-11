“He’s unstoppable”, “better than Mbappe” – Fans in awe of Barcelona man after his performance during 3-1 win over Celta Vigo

Barcelona look almost certain to finish second in La Liga following their 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, 10 May.

The Blaugrana took the lead in the 30th minute through Memphis Depay before a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace either side of half-time gave Xavi's side a commanding three-goal lead.

Iago Aspas pulled one back for the visitors in the 50th minute. But a red card for Celta Vigo defender Jeison Murillo just eight minutes later killed the game, with Barcelona holding on to secure their third straight league win.

Ousmane Dembele once again impressed for the Catalan giants. The French forward set up two more goals to take his assist tally for the La Liga season to 13. He finally doesn't look plagued by injuries and poor form.

Dembele's current contract with the Camp Nou outfit expires at the end of the season. But the Barcelona faithful heaped praise on the 24-year-old following another excellent display.

Barca supporters took to Twitter to express their appreciation and below are the best tweets:

Domagoj Kostanjšak @DKostanjsak



He's unstoppable. Javi Galan is an excellent defensive left-back but not a single fullback can hold Ousmane Dembele when he's on form.He's unstoppable. Javi Galan is an excellent defensive left-back but not a single fullback can hold Ousmane Dembele when he's on form.He's unstoppable. 🔥

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo ‘Almost out of contract’ Dembele is the best version Barcelona ever had. Rather unfortunate. ‘Almost out of contract’ Dembele is the best version Barcelona ever had. Rather unfortunate.

Neal🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Dembélé possesses the single most coveted repertoire you’d want from your winger. Lightning fast, skills for days, faultlessly ambidextrous & an elite striker of the ball. His issues (when fit) are largely cognitive, nothing that can’t be ironed out.



*One of the very best* Dembélé possesses the single most coveted repertoire you’d want from your winger. Lightning fast, skills for days, faultlessly ambidextrous & an elite striker of the ball. His issues (when fit) are largely cognitive, nothing that can’t be ironed out.*One of the very best*

NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) @viewsdey Ousmane Dembele has 13 assists after missing 16 matches in La Liga. A fully fit Dembele is better than Mbappe,period! Ousmane Dembele has 13 assists after missing 16 matches in La Liga. A fully fit Dembele is better than Mbappe,period!

Felix @CFCFeIix



The 1st assist he absolutely skinned his man… can’t remember the last time one of our wingers did that. Ousmane Dembele is just so good man, another 2 assists tonight.The 1st assist he absolutely skinned his man… can’t remember the last time one of our wingers did that. Ousmane Dembele is just so good man, another 2 assists tonight. 💫The 1st assist he absolutely skinned his man… can’t remember the last time one of our wingers did that.

AudunMan 🏆 @AudunMan When he’s healthy and cares, ousmane dembele is legitimately one of the best attackers in the sport When he’s healthy and cares, ousmane dembele is legitimately one of the best attackers in the sport

Xavi wants Dembele to renew Barcelona contract

It's fair to say the Frenchman's time at Barca has been incredibly disappointing.

Since signing from Borussia Dortmund for €147 million (according to BBC Sport), in 2017, Dembele has registered just 32 goals and 34 assists in 149 games across competitions.

But Xavi insisted that he is pleased with the forward's recent contributions and wants him to renew his contract.

Before the Celta Vigo game, Xavi said at a press conference (as quoted by SPORT):

"I have no doubts with him. Even though he's not having much luck in front of goal, he generates a lot of danger. He is a difference-maker. I am very satisfied with him. The club know my idea in terms of next season. But there's an agent, a club, a player (all involved), it won't be easy, but I hope he renews."

Dembele has managed two goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

