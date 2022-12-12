"He's waiting" - Journalist claims 25-year-old FIFA World Cup star is 'expecting' Chelsea to launch move for him in January

Mexico and Ajax ace Edson Alvarez is currently waiting for Chelsea to reignite their transfer pursuit after the end of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to reputed journalist Simon Phillips.

Alvarez, 25, has established himself as a core part of Ajax's squad since arriving from Liga MX outfit America for £13 million in the summer of 2019. He has netted 10 goals and laid out five assists in 122 matches for the Eredivisie side, helping them lift three trophies in the process.

Earlier this summer, Alvarez was subject to a £43 million bid from Chelsea in the final days of the transfer window. However, De Godenzonen refused to offload him after selling the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Fabrizio Romano on Edson Alvarez: “He’s always been on Chelsea’s list but Ajax will try to keep him at least until the end of the season.” Fabrizio Romano on Edson Alvarez: “He’s always been on Chelsea’s list but Ajax will try to keep him at least until the end of the season.” https://t.co/IG1NtOI3B1

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips claimed that the Blues are still keen to rope in the 2022 FIFA World Cup star in the future. He said:

"I'm told there's still tentative transfer interest from Chelsea's side in Alvarez. Obviously, they tried to sign him on deadline day earlier in the summer. He was very keen to seal a move. It looked at one point Ajax would accept our offer, but they didn't in the end."

Shedding light on Alvarez's intentions, Phillips added:

"They didn't want to let him go that close to the deadline and they couldn't replace him, so they told him he had to stay at the club. He was disappointed by it and he's waiting and expecting Chelsea to come back in for him again in January next year."

Alvarez has scored one goal and contributed two assists in 19 games across all competitions for Ajax in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Earlier last month, he represented Mexico at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, starting two group-stage matches. He helped them secure a goalless draw against Poland and a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea monitored Ecuador and Bayer Leverkusen star at 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to Mirror, Chelsea sent their first-team scouts to monitor Ecuador and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race.

Leverkusen are prepared to entertain bids for Hincapie in January after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Hincapie, 20, has emerged as a breakthrough talent since joining Leverkusen from Argentine Primera Division side Talleres for around £7 million last summer. So far, he has scored three goals and laid out one assist in 51 matches across all competitions for the BayArena outfit.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes