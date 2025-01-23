"He's so washed", "Hasn’t been good since May 2023" - Fans slam Manchester City star after their 4-2 loss to PSG

Fans are unimpressed with Bernardo Silva's performance in Manchester City's UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The match ended in a 4-2 loss for the Premier League side on January 22, at Parc des Princes.

Following a goalless first half, Manchester City opened their scoring with Jack Grealish's right-footed shot in the 50th minute. Erling Haaland doubled the score for the hosts just three minutes later with a left-footed shot from close range.

Ousmane Dembélé netted PSG's first goal of the match from an assist by Bradley Barcola in the 56th minute. Barcola then found the equalizer for the hosts in the 60th minute.

João Neves took the lead for PSG with a header through an assist by Vitinha with a cross following a set piece situation in the 70th minute. Gonçalo Ramos netted the fourth goal for the French club in 90+3 minutes.

Bernardo Silva made 59 touches while maintaining a pass accuracy of 84%. The Portuguese midfielder lost possession 12 times and missed one big chance to contribute to Manchester City's scoreline against PSG.

Fans took to social media and made posts criticizing Bernardo Silva following his display in Manchester City's 4-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. Here are some of the reactions from X:

"Bernardo Silva una, he's so washed"

"Bernardo hasn’t been good since May 2023 man dare him to crack a smile in training"

"What did Bernardo do besides dancing with the ball whole match ?" chimed in another fan.

"Yes we all love him, I get it. But we need to have a serious conversation about Bernardo Silva"

"Sell him"

"There's no conversation to be had. He needs to go." posted another.

"I've been saying this Bernardo needs to be benched"

"Bernardo is horrible. He has been all season. Why Pep chose to play him is beyond me, even more astonished by the fact he didn’t take him out. Absolutely horrible player"

Bernardo Silva has registered three goals and four assists in 29 appearances across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's 4-2 loss against PSG in UCL

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on his squad's 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The English club have managed only one win in their last five matches in the competition and will be eliminated if they fail to secure a victory in their next clash.

While speaking after the match, Guardiola claimed PSG to be the better team who deserved the win and told TNT Sports (via The Mirror):

"First half we have a moment, they have moments. They were better. At 0-2, fine. We scored goals in five minutes, they scored goals in 5 minutes. We couldn't control the first goal, it was a bit knockout. They lift in that moment. They were better, faster, win the duels. We couldn't cope with that. [We] accept the defeat, the best team won. Last chance at home vs Bruges to qualify."

"The game was never like we wanted but for that I give so much credit to PSG. They are an extraordinary team. But at 2-0 if we could manage it... but they scored right after. Then if we could keep the ball a little bit and stay like that if would have been better but we could not do it. To defend the result you have to keep the ball and we did not do that. They had it more, they attacked better and that is why it was difficult," added the Spanish manager.

Pep Guardiola's squad maintained a ball possession of 37% against PSG while having six shots on target.

