"He's been watched by Chelsea for some time" - Dean Jones says Chelsea have been keeping tabs on £76 million rated defender 

Dean Jones has revealed that Chelsea have been monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano. Jones has claimed that Upamecano's future at the Allianz Arena is uncertain and he could be eyed by the Blues.

The journalist has also insisted that Thomas Tuchel's side are actively looking to bolster their defensive ranks.

As per Jones, the French international has been watched by the west London club for some time now. He suggested the defender could be on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer. Jones told Give Me Sport:

“Maybe. His future is obviously uncertain, and he plays a position that Chelsea needs filling."

davi @nagelsmannia Upamecano would start for every English club.



his bad run of form last season doesn't reflect at all on the player he is. his last games last szn were amazing 🥵 Premier League fans still mad that Upamecano rejected them to join Bayern so they still pretend he's a bad playerUpamecano would start for every English club.his bad run of form last season doesn't reflect at all on the player he is. his last games last szn were amazing 🥵 Premier League fans still mad that Upamecano rejected them to join Bayern so they still pretend he's a bad player 😭 Upamecano would start for every English club.his bad run of form last season doesn't reflect at all on the player he is. his last games last szn were amazing 🥵

"So, there’s an obvious fit there, especially given that he’s been watched by Chelsea for some time."

Upamecano joined Bayern Munich last summer from RB Leipzig, with the Bavarian giants triggering his €42.5 million release clause.

The Frenchman had a decent debut season at the Allianz Arena, having scored once and assisted six times in 38 appearances across all competitions. However, he was far from spectacular and could find his spot under threat if the Bundesliga side sign Matthijs de Ligt.

As per 90Min, Bayern Munich are edging closer towards a deal to sign the Dutch international defender from Juventus.

The probability of Upamecano to Chelsea

It's no surprise to see Chelsea looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer. The Blues are currently short of options at the back following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The two central defenders left the Blues this summer for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, on free transfers.

Hence, the trio of Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr are the only senior options for Tuchel at the heart of the defense right now.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



's Dayot Upamecano has four assists this season from CB. 🤯



#Bundesliga 'Hello, how may I be of assistance?' @FCBayernEN 's Dayot Upamecano has four assists this season from CB. 🤯 'Hello, how may I be of assistance?' 📞@FCBayernEN's Dayot Upamecano has four assists this season from CB. 🤯#Bundesliga https://t.co/mxxXPqxLbE

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday that the Blues had agreed a €40 million deal with Napoli for the transfer of Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Romano has further insisted that Chelsea are also pursuing deals for Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

So, at the moment, the west London club making a move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano seems quite unlikely.

If Tuchel gets his targets in Koulibaly, Kimpembe and Ake, they will have six options in central defense, which should be more than enough.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far