“He’s been wonderful, incredible” – Ally McCoist reveals his preference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at their peak

Former Scottish international Ally McCoist has said that he would prefer peak Lionel Messi over peak-Cristiano Ronaldo.

McCoist credited Ronaldo for achieving a lot in three different countries, something Messi has not been able to. However, the 59-year-old pundit still picked the Argentine superstar at his peak over a peak Ronaldo.

Speaking to TalkSPORT in this regard, McCoist said:

“Ronaldo: England, Italy, Spain – you name it, he has done it, and he has achieved it. Messi cannot compete with that, simply because he hasn’t (done the same)."

“He’s been wonderful, incredible in Spain, and he’s doing okay with PSG so far. However, if you offered me right now, one of them playing right at their best of all time, I’d take Messi.”

Ally McCoist had a successful career in Scotland. The 59-year-old pundit played over 580 games for Scottish giants Rangers during the 80s and 90s. McCoist also went on to manage the Gers from 2011 to 2014 during one of the toughest periods in their history.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been two of the greatest players this century. The pair has won 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Messi winning six and Ronaldo winning five. Selecting one between the two has always been an interesting debate, and one that will carry on for years to come.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both moved to different clubs in the summer

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both moved to different teams this summer. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after three seasons in Italy with Juventus. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after Barcelona failed to renew his contract.

Despite moving clubs in the same transfer window, the pair has had contrasting starts to their respective stints at their new clubs. While Lionel Messi continues to struggle for consistency at PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running at Manchester United.

The 36-year-old attacker has scored ten goals in 14 appearances for The Red Devils across all competitions. Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has had a slow start to his PSG career. The 34-year-old attacker has scored just four goals in ten appearances for the Parisian giants.

Messi only scored his first league goal for PSG last weekend against Nantes in a 3-1 win.

