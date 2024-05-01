“He saw me as a risk” - Gary Neville opens up on how Manchester United legend treated him early on in career

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville revealed how legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel considered him a 'risk' on the field. The Sky Sports pundit claimed that the Denmark international suggested that he was not good enough for the Red Devils.

Speaking on Sky Bet's Stick to Football podcast, Neville said:

“I was always vocal on the pitch, I’d give loads of information to my centre back and right winger, I’d never shut up on the pitch. But in terms of standing up to people, [Peter] Schmeichel was brutal to me in the early days in training.

“He told me one Christmas do, that he thought I was a risk. He said that Paul Parker was an amazing defender with a great back four, and that I was the first person to break into that back four and he saw me as a risk, thinking that I wouldn’t be good enough and would cause problems.

Neville was a key figure at right-back for Manchester United throughout the 1990s and 2000s, also serving as club captain for five years. During his time at Old Trafford, he won eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions League trophies. In all, he made 602 appearances for the side, scoring seven goals and getting 49 assists.

Schmeichel was one of the best goalkeepers to feature for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson. He joined from Danish side Brondby in 1991 and featured for the side until 1999 before leaving to join Portuguese side Sporting CP. He made 395 appearances for the club, helping keep 180 clean sheets.

Former Premier League manager tipped to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United: Reports

Tuchel could replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. According to Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, the German would be the primary candidate should the Red Devils decide to move off the Dutchman.

He said (via ESPN FC):

“Tuchel, I would say that I think he would be the main candidate if Ten Hag managed to leave the most entertaining team in England.”

Ten Hag has overseen a difficult second season with the Red Devils. After finishing third in the league and winning the Carabao Cup last season, Manchester United have struggled to replicate that this term. They currently find themselves sixth in the league.

Tuchel, meanwhile, experienced success with Chelsea, leading them to a Champions League triumph in 2021. He was subsequently sacked in September 2022. He joined Bayern in March but has also underperformed, with the Bavarian giants failing to win the league for the first time in 11 years.