"He saw two managers off" - Gabby Agbonlahor rips into Chelsea star for 'not doing anything' amid dismal run of form

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has hit out at Chelsea star Kai Havertz for not doing enough for the team. The former England attacker has accused Havertz of seeing off two managers by not doing anything.

Pressure is increasingly mounting on Chelsea manager Graham Potter, with the Blues enduring a dismal run of form over the last few weeks.

The West London giants have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games and find themselves 10th in the table.

Chelsea have scored just one goal in their last six games across all competitions, with Gabby Agbonlahor pointing his finger at Kai Havertz for the Blues' struggles up front.

The former Aston Villa star has claimed that the Germany international has seen two managers go already and has not contributed in any department.

He told talkSPORT:

“Look at [Kai] Havertz, he saw two managers off, he is not doing anything. He is not a number nine or ten, he is not holding the ball up, or even scoring goals."

Havertz has endured a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge following his £71 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

To date, the German has scored 29 goals for the Blues, while producing 15 assists in 124 games across competitions. He is the West London club's joint-top scorer this term with six goals in 32 games, alongside Raheem Sterling.

The Germany international scored the winning goals for Chelsea in both the 2021 Champions League final over Manchester City and the Club World Cup final victory over Palmeiras.

Havertz has been used in multiple roles and positions by different managers and has been used mostly as a false nine by Graham Potter. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular goalscoring threat for the Blues.

Chelsea attacker dreams of playing for Real Madrid amid uncertain future

On-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly dreams of a move to Real Madrid as speculation grows over his future.

The Belgian frontman, currently on loan at Inter Milan, is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Lukaku returned to Inter on loan last summer after a tumultuous time with the Premier League giants after falling out with Thomas Tuchel.

He could be on the move this summer, with Spanish outlet Fichajes reporting that he may be considered as an option for Real Madrid.

It has been reported that the Belgium international always dreamed of playing for the Galacticos.

