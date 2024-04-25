"He seemed to wither and die a bit to be honest" - Mark Lawrenson surprised by Liverpool star's performance in loss to Everton

Mark Lawrenson was stunned by Ibrahima Konate's lack of fight in Liverpool's shock 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday (April 24).

The Toffees beat their cross-city rivals in the Premier League at home for the first time since October 2010. Jarrad Branthwaite (27') and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (58') were on the scoresheet for the hosts.

It was a disastrous defeat for Liverpool and their hopes of winning the Premier League title have been jeopardized. Jurgen Klopp's men sit second in the league, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one in front of third-placed Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Several of Klopp's crop were a shadow of their usual selves at Goodison Park. One of those was Konate who is usually ready for war but has come off the boil as of late.

Lawrenson felt the France international wasn't up to scratch, leaving defensive partner Virgil van Dijk in the lurch. The Liverpool icon told Off the Ball's YouTube channel (via TBR Football):

"I was surprised by Konate last night because he does like a fight and it’s right up his street, but he seemed to wither and die a bit to be honest and it left Van Dijk holding the fort. Van Dijk can’t hold the fort every single game he plays in."

Konate won six of nine ground and aerial duels and made two tackles and one clearance. The 24-year-old lasted until the 63rd minute before being replaced by Jarell Quansah.

Jamie Carragher urged Liverpool to buy a new centre-back this summer amid concerns with Ibrahima Konate

Jamie Carragher has been unimpressed with Ibrahima Konate.

Jamie Carragher echoed Lawrenson's stance over Konate while covering the game with Sky Sports and advised his former club to sign a new defender this summer. The Frenchman arrived in July 2021 but his drop in form recently has been alarming:

"Konate’s been so poor of late, really poor. Liverpool need to buy a centre-back in the summer."

Konate has made 37 appearances across competitions this season, helping the Merseysiders keep 12 clean sheets. He's dealt with various fitness issues during his time at Anfield but was viewed as Joel Matip's long-term replacement.

Matip's contract expires this summer and he's reportedly set to depart. Quansah has made the step up to the senior team and impressed but whoever replaces Klopp this summer could do with more experience at the back.