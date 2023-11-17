"He seems a bit too reserved for me" - Ex-Chelsea star offers advice to struggling Arsenal star Kai Havertz

Former Chelsea star Michael Ballack has offered some crucial advice to Arsenal forward Kai Havertz. The retired midfielder believes the Germany international needs to play on the pitch with more confidence.

The Gunners secured Havertz's services from the Blues this summer for £65 million. The 24-year-old forward has put in unimpressive performances so far at the north London outfit and is yet to earn the love of the fans. He has scored just once in 12 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season and none in four UEFA Champions League games.

While the former Chelsea star has clearly had a disappointing start to his career at the Emirates, Ballack remains convinced of his skills. The former Germany international lauded his fellow countryman while telling him what needs to be done to turn things around at his new club.

He told SportBILD (via Sport Witness):

“Kai Havertz has outstanding skills. But as already mentioned: he seems a bit too reserved for me. You need a certain robustness and mentality, especially abroad, to assert yourself in difficult situations."

Ballack insists that an exit for the German forward at this stage would be far too soon as he remains hopeful that Havertz can establish himself at Arsenal. The former Chelsea midfielder added:

"I hope he gets it done. In my opinion it is still too early for that [an exit]. He should assert himself at Arsenal by all means possible.”

It remains to be seen whether Havertz can display some better form this campaign.

"There’s no way he will stay" - Former Chelsea defender makes interesting claim over Arsenal star's future

Former Chelsea left-back Scott Minto believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will leave the club soon. The pundit weighed in on the battle for the Gunners' No.1 spot this season.

Ramsdale was an integral part of the north London outfit's Premier League title push last season, playing every single minute of their campaign. However, the England international, who dons the club's No.1 shirt, has found himself in a rather unexpected situation this term.

He has registered just four league appearances this season, while Arsenal summer signing David Raya has featured eight times. Arteta insists that he has not selected a clear No.1 and wants to maintain a level of competition for the spot.

While many are left pondering about the English shot-stopper's future at the Emirates, Minto is confident Ramsdale will not tolerate this for long. The former Chelsea defender said (via The Boot Room):

"There’s no way he will stay and fight for his place because the decision has already been made, it’s David Raya, if he wants to be the number two at Arsenal, then fine, but he’s better than that."

Ramsdale has made seven overall appearances this season for the Gunners, keeping two clean sheets.