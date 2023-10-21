"People can agree or disagree, this is football" - Mikel Arteta defends his decision to drop Arsenal star

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained why he has decided to drop Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya this season.

Arteta made the bold move to replace Ramsdale with Raya after the beat Everton 1-0 on September 17. The Spaniard has since been No.1, with his English teammate only starting one Carabao Cup game.

It's now widely accepted that Raya has usurped Ramsdale as Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper. The Arsenal boss has defended his decision by claiming that he can make changes to any position in his team, telling Sky Sports:

"It's like with any other position, we make changes or we have played players in other positions. People have to understand and it has to be explained and people can agree or disagree, this is football."

Ramsdale was a mainstay in Arsenal's side last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

Some have argued that the England international was unnecessarily dropped, but Arteta insisted that it's not personal:

"It's natural, I have to use this way of doing things which is with naturality and I have to feel what I do (is correct). It's always for the benefit of the team and to improve as a team. Being honest, being clear, and being loyal to your values then yes it's just what you feel, it's nothing personal."

Raya, 27, has made six appearances across competitions, keeping four clean sheets. The Spanish shot-stopper was signed on loan from Brentford in the summer with an option to make it permanent for £27 million in 2024.

Arteta's decision to drop Ramsdale has raised doubts over the Englishman's future at the Emirates. The 25-year-old admitted this week that he's 'concerned' about the situation ahead of England's participation at next year's European Championships in Germany.

Stewart Downing reckons Arteta could drop Kai Havertz when Arsenal face his former club Chelsea

Kai Havertz has struggled at Arsenal.

Kai Havertz has endured a difficult spell at Arsenal since joining the north Londoners from Chelsea this summer. The German attacker was signed by the Gunners for £65.7 million but has managed just one goal and one assist in 12 games across competitions.

Fans are growing impatient with Havertz, who's struggling to live up to his big price tag, and his role in Arteta's starting XI is under threat. Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe are looking to displace the 24-year-old.

Stewart Downing has suggested that the former Chelsea forward could be dropped when the London rivals meet today (October 21).

The former Liverpool winger told the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast:

“There is a talented player in there, you can see that. He has the ability to play for Arsenal. I think Arteta will give him time. To be honest, he might not start the game this weekend, I’m thinking how is he going to fit in? I might be wrong, but I think he might not start the game."

Havertz played predominantly as a false 9 during his final season at Stamford Bridge.

He managed nine goals and one assist in 47 games across competitions. Arteta has handed him a new midfield role at the Emirates, but it's yet to reap rewards.