Fans reacted to Sergio Ramos wishing Neymar but not his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on their birthday.

Both Neymar and Ronaldo were born on the same day - February 5, albeit seven years apart. Ramos has shared a dressing room with both icons. He did so for nine seasons (2009-2018) with Ronaldo at Real Madrid before playing with Neymar at PSG (2021-2023).

Ramos and Ronaldo achieved staggering success together at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning four UEFA Champions League (three on the trot) and two La Liga titles, among others. However, the duo, seemingly, didn't enjoy the best of relations.

On the contrary, Ramos enjoyed only modest success with Neymar at the Parc des Princes, winning consecutive Ligue 1 titles but falling twice in the Champions League Round of 16.

It's also pertinent to note that Neymar and Ramos were rivals when the Brazilian plied his trade in La Liga with Barcelona from 2013 to 2017. Nevertheless, fans noted how Ramos wished Neymar on his birthday but didn't do so for Ronaldo, with one tweeting:

"He has seen the light"

Another chimed in:

"Disrespecting a club legend"

While Cristiano Ronaldo is at Al-Nassr now and Neymar with Al-Hilal, Ramos is back in La Liga with his former club Sevilla after leaving PSG in the summer.

How did Sergio Ramos fare with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos is one of the game's finest goalscoring defenders. Initially starting out as a right-back, the legendary Spaniard moved to the centre of defence but still showed his goalscoring prowess.

One of only two Real Madrid defenders to score over 100 goals for the club, Ramos played 340 games across competitions with Ronaldo, registering 15 joint goal contributions. Ronaldo scored 12 of those goals.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos and Neymar were on the pitch together on 34 occasions for PSG, making one joint goal contribution. Interestingly, the goal was scored by Ramos off a Neymar assist, one of the Spaniard's six goals for the Parisians.