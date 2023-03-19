"He is not serious enough", "You have to whistle him" - Former PSG star wants Lionel Messi's teammate to be booed by fans in the stadium

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Jerome Rothen has urged fans to boo Lionel Messi's teammate Marco Verratti.

Christophe Galtier's side will be back in action for the first time on Sunday, March 19 at the Parc des Princes following their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

We saw PSG fans booing and whistling the players, particularly Lionel Messi and Neymar, after their elimination from the Champions League last season.

As reported by PSGTalk, there is a strong possibility that the same could happen this time out as well.

Jerome Rothen has urged Paris Saint-Germain fans to boo the players after yet another disappointing European campaign.

The former France winger has pointed his fingers at Marco Verratti, who has been the longest server in the side. Rothen said on his 'Rothen s’enflamme' program, as quoted by PSGTalk:

“Marco Verratti, he’s been here for 10 years. He is not serious enough, there is no professional conscience. There is disappointment. You have to whistle him and others too.”

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste Marco Verratti was dribbled past 8 times vs Bayern; a record for a single Champions League game this season, gifted the second leg but the PSG Ultras want to boo Messi at the next match. Fck you PSG. Marco Verratti was dribbled past 8 times vs Bayern; a record for a single Champions League game this season, gifted the second leg but the PSG Ultras want to boo Messi at the next match. Fck you PSG. https://t.co/u1CXDjNpPt

Marco Verratti has been at the Parc des Princes since 2012 and has been a key player for the French giants over the years.

The Italy international has won a total of 29 trophies during his time at the French capital club, including eight Ligue 1 titles.

However, he had a forgettable game as Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-0 away to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

It was Verratti's lost possession which led to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's second goal of the game.

Lionel Messi also struggled to make much of an impression against Bayern Munich and could be targeted by the fans.

The Argentine superstar has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

Former PSG star wants Lionel Messi to leave the club in the summer

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Eric Rabesandratana has urged his former club to part ways with Lionel Messi. Rabesandrata said on France Bleu Paris [via Canal Supporters].

"You have to be careful when talking about Lionel Messi. When you look at his statistics, he has 29 goals and 31 assists from 65 matches. He's therefore decisive, as one might expect. It's within his standards. Now, at PSG, there is a project, that of winning the Champions League. So, we observe these kinds of matches more carefully than a PSG-Rennes. On this level, we can therefore be disappointed with Lionel Messi. This is where we stay hungry."

Troll Football @TrollFootball Messi in big games for PSG Messi in big games for PSG https://t.co/c2CFDLzOSQ

The former Madagascar midfielder has also urged his former club to bring players with more desire to replace Messi. He added:

"We do not feel great determination [from Messi]. We saw it with Argentina during the World Cup. Even though the whole team was playing for him, he was determined. We sensed a passion. It's a little better this season than his first year, but it's not enough. We expect a lot more from Lionel Messi, apart from his statistics. QSI wants to extend [Messi's contract]. But I have the impression that he does not fit into the PSG project. We need more determined players."

Messi has scored 29 goals and provided 31 assists from 65 games across competitions for the French giants till date. However, he has not been able to inspire his team in the Champions League as the Paris team continue their search for European glory.

Poll : 0 votes