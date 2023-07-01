"He is a sexy player" - Jurgen Klopp's former teammate makes bold claims about Liverpool target

Jurgen Klopp's former teammate and RB Leipzig journalist Guido Schafer has given a glowing assessment of Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of his reported Liverpool move.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have decided to pay Szoboszlai's release clause worth €70 million to bring him to Anfield. The Hungarian midfielder will become the club's second signing this summer after Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ahead of the move, in an interview with The Anfield Wrap, Guido Schafer heaped praise on Szoboszlai, hailing his technique and mentality.

"Dominik Szoboszlai is a brilliant player - he is a sexy player," said Schafer. "Very attractive, very nice player and very skilful. And, he has one of the best right feet in Europe - his technique is unbelievable."

"Also he is a good mentality player. He's working for us in the defence. I think he is able to play in the Premier League and play for this legendary club - for the Reds. He has all the skills you need for a world-class career and a world-class team like the Reds. He is a serious player also, and I think also from his brain he is a great believer. He believes in his skills," he added.

Szoboszlai, 22, is a very versatile player, having played in midfield and on either wing. He has made 91 appearances for RB Leipzig, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists.

Adrian signs new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed that 36-year-old goalkeeper Adrian has decided to extend his stay at Anfield by a year. The Spanish goalkeeper's contract will now expire in the summer of 2023-24.

Adrian has mainly been a third-choice goalkeeper for the Reds behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. He made just one appearance last season, in the club's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Announcing his contract extension, Liverpool put out a statement on their website, which stated:

"Adrian has signed a contract extension with Liverpool FC that will see him remain with the Reds for the 2023-24 season. The goalkeeper’s previous deal was set to expire this summer; however, his new terms ensure he will be part of Jürgen Klopp’s squad for the forthcoming campaign..."

Adrian joined the Merseysiders from West Ham United in 2019. Overall, he has made 26 appearances for the club.

Poll : 0 votes