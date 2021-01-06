"He sh*ts himself under pressure" - Juventus star Paulo Dybala slammed by Antonio Cassano

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano ripped into Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala for his failure to produce the goods regularly. Dybala has endured an underwhelming Serie A campaign so far and has found himself in and out of the starting XI under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

The Argentine's future has also been the talk of the town, with reports suggesting that he is requesting a salary in excess of €10 million per season to put pen to paper on a new deal with Juventus.

Cassano said in a discussion on the official Twitch channel of former Italy forward Christian Vieri that Dybala is not a champion player and explained the reason behind his opinion.

"All his coaches at Juventus did not consider him necessary, so I wonder if he is a champion or a great player."

"For me he is not a champion, he does not make the difference. He has [scored] good goals, like I saw [Antonio] Di Natale and [Lorenzo] Insigne do. But if you want to take Juventus' No.10 [shirt], you have to be at a higher level."

"I have the feeling that, when they put pressure on him, he sh*ts himself! And then he asks for €10m per season? Oh, please!"

- Antonio Cassano 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmXi8auQLY — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 5, 2021

Juventus could cash in on Dybala in the coming months

Juventus v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Dybala could be on his way out of Juventus in the summer, with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain linked with him in the past. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the main man at the Allianz Stadium and that remains unlikely to change in the coming years, as the Portuguese superstar has aged like fine wine.

Paulo Dybala scores a first home goal in six months! Hopefully the start of a big 2021. Juventus 4-1 Udinese pic.twitter.com/l4JW9ySONI — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) January 3, 2021

For Dybala though, the situation needs to change quickly. The Argentine cant waste his prime years playing second fiddle and needs to recapture his mojo quickly to force his way back into Pirlo's plans.

Juventus have blown hot and cold in Serie A this season and are fifth on the league standings, 10 points behind leaders AC Milan.

