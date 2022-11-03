"He does not show himself, he is afraid" - Daniel Riolo slams 25-year-old PSG star 

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Carlos Soler following his performance in the side's 2-1 win over Juventus on 2 November.

Soler, 25, started the clash with Juve at the Allianz Stadium with Neymar suspended.

The Spaniard didn't manage a shot all game and put together just 16 passes with an accuracy of 87.5%.

Riolo was critical of Soler in the aftermath of PSG's victory, with Christophe Galtier's men heading to the last 16 in second place due to away goals.

The French journalist wrote in his column (via GOAL):

"Soler, you could have put his photo or a sign with his face. It's the same. He doesn't show himself, he's afraid“.

The Spanish forward arrived at the Parc des Princes from Valencia in the summer for £16.2 million.

He has made 13 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

However, Soler has had to contend with a formidable trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for a starting berth in Galtier's side.

The Spaniard has just four of his 13 appearances and is having to bide his time to make a real impact at PSG.

Soler impressed for Valencia last season, making 38 appearances, scoring 12 goals and contributing five assists.

Upon arriving at the Parc des Princes, he told the club's official website:

"I’m very happy! It’s a new adventure in my career. I feel very proud and I’m looking forward to starting work with my teammates, to meeting them, and giving everything for this shirt."

Soler signed a five-year deal with the Parisians and was one of seven arrivals during the summer.

PSG forward Mbappe claimed that the side did not know they were finishing second in Group H of the Champions League during the 2-1 win over Juve

The Parisians settled for second despite 2-1 win

PSG had to settle for second in Group H after Benfica won the group with a 6-1 win over Maccabi Haifa.

The Primeira Liga side managed nine goals away from home to PSG's six which proved decisive in determining the winner of Group H.

Mbappe, who scored the opener in the victory over the Old Lady, told RMC Sport that the players were unaware that they had slipped into second until the latter stages.

He said (via GOAL):

"During the match, we did not know, but in the end, they tried to warn us. But that was the end, it doesn't matter, we qualified. We came to do the work, that's not enough, we'll watch the draw and we'll play to win."

The Frenchman's goal took his tally for the season to 11 goals in 12 Champions League appearances.

He has now notched 18 goals in as many appearances across competitions.

PSG can expect to be drawn against the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the last 16 following their second-placed finish.

