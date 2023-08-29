“He showed me my games and corrected some things” - Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez reveals chat with legendary manager

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has revealed that he spoke to Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa, who helped him fix some things in his game.

Nunez had a sensational outing as a substitute on Sunday (August 27) for the Reds in the Premier League. He came on in the 77th minute with his side down to 10 men and trailing Newcastle United 1-0 at St. James' Park.

The Uruguayan striker first scored the equalizer via a brilliant strike in the 81st minute before scoring the winner in stoppage time from a similar angle. The Liverpool man deservedly earned huge praise for his performance.

He later revealed that he spoke to Bielsa, who was recently appointed manager of the Uruguayan national team (via LFC Transfer Room):

“I had a chat with Marcelo Bielsa over Zoom. He showed me some of my games and corrected some things. It was a very good talk.”

Bielsa is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and tactical managers. The likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have hailed him as the best coach in the world.

His tips certainly seemed to have worked for Nunez, who was brilliant in his cameo against Newcastle.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Benfica for €100 million last summer but could only register 15 goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions. He will hope his performance against the Magpies can spur him on for the rest of the season.

Darwin Nunez shares thoughts on his performance in Liverpool's win over Newcastle

With the Reds down to 10 men and trailing till the 80th minute, the result appeared to be going in Newcastle's favor. However, on came Nunez for his third substitute appearance in as many games this season, and he turned the game on its head.

The Uruguayan striker was accused of missing some relatively easier chances last season. However, he scored via two stunning strikes to help Liverpool beat Newcastle.

Nunez shared his thoughts on his and the team's performance, telling Sky Sports:

"I feel very good. Very happy for the team, for the dedication of my teammates. They fought very well after the red card, which (meant) we had to play with 10 players. It's very difficult to keep a game like that, even more losing 1-0. The truth is that we had mental strength and we could control the game."

"I am very happy and very satisfied. But I would like to congratulate my teammates."

Nunez won the Player of the Match award. Liverpool next host Aston Villa on September 3, where the Uruguay international will hope to make his first start of the season.