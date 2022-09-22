"He has shown mental weaknesses" - PSG new signing slammed for unprofessional conduct since joining the club 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signed French striker Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims this summer on a season-long loan. The forward, who has had an underwhelming start to life at the Parc des Princes, has been slammed by former club midfielder Eric Rabesandratana for his unprofessional conduct.

Ekitike is yet to start a game for PSG this season. He has had five cameo appearances for the Ligue 1 giants so far, amassing just 64 minutes of playing time.

Although manager Christophe Galtier has promised that the 20-year-old will get more game time soon, Eric Rabesandratana has a different view on the player's situation.

PSGhub @PSGhub LAST MINUTE: Hugo Ekitike joins PSG on loan with buy-option! LAST MINUTE: Hugo Ekitike joins PSG on loan with buy-option! 🚨 LAST MINUTE: Hugo Ekitike joins PSG on loan with buy-option! 💎🇫🇷 https://t.co/9tzrQXJp2R

The former France midfielder has claimed that Ekitike has shown mental weaknesses and isn't demonstrating the right attitude to training due to his lack of game time.

“I’m not convinced by Hugo Ekitike because he has shown mental weaknesses," he told France Bleu Paris (via Chronicle Live).

"He’s young, but I find that, behavior-wise, he doesn’t correspond at all to what you expect from him as a young person, and especially as a player who should impose him at PSG over the years.

Rabesandratana went on to say that the striker is 'not yet a professional', adding that he'd need to show a 'perfect state of mind'.

“We need players who are focused on football, and I’m not sure that moaning every two seconds, half-bothering to do the exercises, because it bores him and he’d rather play games, is enough," the Frenchman continued.

"No, you have to show a perfect state of mind to be considered by the manager. For the moment, I find that he is not yet professional. He’s more of a kid than a professional. He must grow,” he added.

Hugo Ekitike has intense competition in PSG's attack

The Parisians currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table.

The 20-year-old has a rock to lift to earn himself a place in PSG's attack featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. To make matters worse for the youngster, the trio have entered the season with a killer instinct and are firing in unison.

Ekitike will need to wait for his chance. The striker will probably get more minutes as the season progresses.

