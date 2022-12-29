“He shows that in every training session” – Manager claims player is still motivated to do well for current club despite Chelsea links

AS Monaco manager Philippe Clement recently reacted to defender Benoit Badiashile being linked to Chelsea. The Belgian claimed that, despite the transfer rumors, Badishile is completely focused on his current club.

Badiashile is understood to have an agreement with the Blues (as reported by Get French Football News). The club from west London is said to be willing to spend €35 million on the player. Monaco, however, are looking to pay a fee of around €60 million for the defender.

Despite the player's links to the Blues, Philippe Clement has claimed that Badiashile is completely focused on Monaco at this point in time. He said (h/t Nice-Martin):

"Badiashile leaving? I don’t know but he was on the bench today because I also need to plan things. I need to give others automatisms and experience. Whilst nothing is signed, he is still a part of this club. A manager always wants to keep his best players. Benoît is still very motivated for the club. He shows that in every training session.”

Apart from Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona are also interested in Badiashile. The player is, however, interested in the Blues.

The Todd Boehly co-owned side are looking to build a team of players aged 25 or younger. Badiashile, 21, fits right into that age threshold.

While the likes of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly are already in the Blues' ranks, adding Badiashile will give Graham Potter further options to work with.

Chelsea star Denis Zakaria reacted to win against Bournemouth

Denis Zakaria made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth on December 27. Kai Havertz starred for Potter's side as they sealed a 2-0 win. Zakaria reacted to the result, saying (via Chelsea's official website):

"I’m really happy for the team and for the big win, I thought my performance could have been better so I wasn’t very happy with that but we won and that’s the most important thing. I’m pleased to get some minutes in the legs. That was good and important for me. I have to keep working and it will be better with time."

The Swiss midfielder further added:

"We saw that we have to do some things better and it wasn’t our best match but the important thing was the win and we have to work now for the next game."

