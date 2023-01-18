Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero has explained why, for him, Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer in history.

The debate as to who is the greatest player in the sport's history is one that will perhaps never have an objective, universally accepted answer. But Lionel Messi's name will arguably always be in this conversation.

After his 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar, Messi has won every trophy on offer for both club and country. The Argentine is now on course to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award later this year.

However, apart from his trophies and achievements, it's his humility and simplicity in daily life that sets him apart from the rest. This is the view of Romero, who was key in Argentina's World Cup and Copa America wins in the last year and a half.

The defender told D Sports Radio:

"From a football point of view, we know what Messi represents, for me and for many he is the greatest in history. He has a simplicity and humility in everyday life and that makes him bigger."

Seven of Romero's 19 senior caps for La Albiceleste came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Lionel Messi. After a rocky start to the tournament with a 2-1 loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Argentina never lost another game.

Messi won the Golden Ball award after scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games. This could be his last appearance in the competition, although the former Barcelona forward is yet to announce his retirement from international football.

Romero (24), meanwhile, is seen as one of the future rock beds of this Argentina team. He is already a trusted player in manager Lionel Scaloni's team and that trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

PSG in talks to extend Lionel Messi's contract

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that the club are in talks with Lionel Messi to extend his contract beyond this season.

The Ligue 1 giants are understandably averse to losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. MLS club Inter Miami have been touted as a possible destination.

However, Galtier believes that the forward is happy in Paris. Speaking earlier this month, the French tactician said (h/t GOAL):

"There are discussions, the management of the club have exchanged with Leo on the subject of an extension – I don’t know at what stage it is at. Leo seems to me happy to be in Paris."

Messi has registered 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 games for PSG this campaign.

