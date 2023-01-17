"It would be absolute madness" - MLS attacker excited by possibility of PSG superstar Lionel Messi's arrival 

Alan Velasco, who plays for FC Dallas, is excited by the possibility of having Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi in the MLS.

The Argentina icon is in the final six months of his contract with the French giants and could leave as a free agent in the summer. Inter Miami have been linked with a move for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner if such a situation arises.

However, there is a possibility that he could extend his contract at the Parc des Princes. Having won the Golden Ball in Qatar, the newly-crowned FIFA World Cup champion still has what it takes to play at the very top level.

He has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 21 games across competitions for PSG this season as his team sits atop the Ligue table. Nevertheless, Velasco is buzzing at the possibility of having Messi playing in the same league as himself.

Alan Velasco (FC Dallas), en EFE "Sería una absoluta locura que Messi viniera a la MLS. Yo quiero, pero ahora está en el PSG y supongo que estará feliz. Así que todo lo que a él le haga feliz, bienvenido sea. Soy argentino, amamos a Leo, así que lo mejor para él siempre"Alan Velasco (FC Dallas), en EFE https://t.co/XSSFn65YrK

He told EFE, via BeSoccer journalist Manu Heredia (h/t PSG Talk):

"It would be absolute madness for Messi to come to MLS. I want to, but now he’s at PSG and I suppose he’ll be happy. So whatever makes him happy is welcome. I’m Argentine; we love Leo, so the best for him always."

The 20-year-old Argentine forward joined Dallas from Independiente in the winter transfer window last year.

Argentina manager sheds light on how he coaches PSG's Lionel Messi

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that he does not find coaching Lionel Messi difficult.

Scaloni, who traveled as a player with the former Barcelona forward to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, recently told Spanish radio station Cope (h/t Sportstar):

"Coaching Messi is not difficult. You cannot correct him on a technical level but sometimes you can instruct him to press or to attack in a certain way. When he smells blood he is the number one."

Messi is on course to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award later this year. He hasn't announced his retirement following the FIFA World Cup win in Qatar.

However, it is deemed unlikely that then 39-year-old Messi will play for the South American giants at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There have been older players in the competition.

However, it could be a smart strategy for him to go out while he is on top. There is no major trophy left for him to win at international level, although a second World Cup win will be another feather in his overcrowded cap.

