“He is in a situation I have no idea why” – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reacts to Ousmane Dembele saga at Barcelona

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on Ousmane Dembele's contract situation at Barcelona.

Dembele has entered the final six months of his contract at Barcelona and there are serious doubts about his future at Camp Nou. Blaugrana have reportedly lost patience with the Frenchman and his agent and have informed the player to leave the club immediately.

While it remains to be seen if Dembele will be at the La Liga club at the start of February, Chelsea boss Tuchel recently spoke about the saga. The German tactician hailed the 24-year-old as a top player and acknowledged his situation at Barcelona, but refused to comment further.

Ahead of the Blues' Sunday clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel told a press conference [via Football London]:

"He is a very good player at his top level. I am very fortunate to have trained him at [Borussia] Dortmund. It was only one year, should have been longer. From there we are not in close contact, we have met here and there with his duties for the French team and I was in Paris. He is in a situation I have no idea why, what it is in detail. I know how I feel about it when it is my players so it is better not to talk."

Barcelona are keen to see Dembele commit his long-term future to the club. Xavi's side have been trying to reach an agreement with the France international and his agent over a new deal.

However, the Catalans have grown frustrated with the Frenchman's reluctance to sign a fresh contract. There have been suggestions that his agent is determined to find him a new club next summer.

With Dembele potentially available on a cut-price deal, a host of clubs have been linked with a move for him. PSG, Manchester United and Newcastle are among those credited with an interest in the forward.

Chelsea in the mix for Barcelona forward Dembele

Chelsea are also in the race to sign Barcelona forward Dembele, according to reports. There have been suggestions that the Catalans could sell him for around €20m this month.

Blues manager Tuchel is aware of Dembele's qualities, having worked with him at Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old played 49 matches across all competitions under the German's management.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is reportedly open to the idea of reuniting with Dembele at Stamford Bridge. It remains to be seen if the player is interested in the move.

