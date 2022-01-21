PSG likely to reignite their interest in Barcelona star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly likely to resume their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele next summer. The Frenchman's current contract with the Catalan club is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to le10sport, PSG are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe next summer. The former AS Monaco star has entered the final six months of his contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side and has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to run down his contract with PSG and become a free agent next summer. Spanish giants Real Madrid have made no secret of their desire to sign the 22-year-old.

The winger has reportedly made a 'moral commitment' with the La Liga giants over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the ongoing campaign. PSG will therefore attempt to sign Ousmane Dembele next summer as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £126 million in the summer of 2017. The Frenchman was expected to be the idea replacement for Neymar, who left Barcelona to join PSG at the time.

Dembele managed to make just 50 La Liga appearances for Barcelona during his first three seasons with the club. His development at Camp Nou was hampered by recurring hamstring injuries and disciplinary issues.

The 24-year-old, however, enjoyed a breakout campaign with Barcelona last season as he scored eleven goals in 44 appearances for the club in all competitions. Although he helped Barcelona win the 2021 Copa del Rey title, Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injuries this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has made just eleven appearances in all competitions for Barcelona and has scored one goal. He has, however, shown glimpses of his potential and has managed to impress current Barcelona boss Xavi and the club's officials.

Barcelona have, however, been unable to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the 24-year-old. According to sportingnews.com, Ousmane Dembele was told to leave the Catalan giants immediately by Xavi Hernandez unless he agreed to sign a new deal with the club.

Barcelona could make a move for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo if PSG target Ousmane Dembele leaves the club

According to El Nacional, Barcelona could be readying a summer bid for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo. The Spanish forward's versatility, speed, dribbling and creativity make him the ideal transfer target for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Dani Olmo rose to prominence during his time with Dinamo Zagreb. The Spaniard joined RB Leipzig in January 2020. Olmo scored seven goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the German club last season.

The 23-year-old impressed whilst on international duty with Spain at Euro 2020. He helped Luis Enrique's side reach the semi-finals of the competition and the finals of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Barcelona could look to sign Dani Olmo as a replacement for PSG target Ousmane Dembele if the Frenchman leaves the club next summer. Reports suggest Barcelona are preparing a bid in the region of €30 million for the forward.

