“He is a very smart boy” – Palmeiras youth team chief reveals who among Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is idolized by star talent Endrick

Palmeiras youth team chief Joao Paulo Sampaio has revealed who among Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fast-rising Brazilian talent Endrick idolizes. According to Sampaio, the 16-year-old looks up to the Manchester United superstar but is smart enough not to make it obvious.

Endrick is currently a hot prospect in the market with European juggernauts like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain rumored to be interested in securing his services.

The young attacker is firing on all cylinders this season, recording nine goals and one assist in 14 appearances for Palmeiras across all competitions. He has been tipped by many to switch to Europe in the near future and establish himself as one of the top players in the sport.

Although the Brazilian wonderkid has always been diplomatic when questioned about the iconic duo, Palmeiras youth team director Joao Paulo Sampaio has revealed that he is looking to emulate the Manchester United superstar. Sampaio was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet AS:

"I understand that Cristiano Ronaldo is his favorite footballer but he has never said it so clearly to me. He is a very smart boy. Since he began to stand out and some journalists asked him questions about these matters, he only talked about Palmeiras, his love for this club and how grateful he was for it. That's why people here love him."

How ready are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Messi appears to be in perfect shape just before the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar this weekend. The playmaker has made a brilliant start to the season at club level, recording 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances for PSG across all competitions before the international break.

The Argentine also put on a scintillating performance last week, scoring once to inspire Argentina to a 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly encounter.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo doesn't appear to be at the top of his game at the moment. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was missing in action during Portugal's 4-0 win over Nigeria in a friendly match yesterday (17 November) due to gastroenteritis.

