“He is so smart” – Julien Laurens claims PSG linked attacker is ‘better’ version of Edinson Cavani

French journalist Julien Laurens has insisted that Benfica attacker and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Darwin Nunez is more effective than Les Parisiens great Edinson Cavani.

Nunez has been in red hot form for Benfica this season, scoring 32 goals and providing three assists from 37 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old grabbed further attention when he netted twice in the Portuguese giants' UEFA Champions League quarter-finals defeat to Liverpool over two legs.

The Uruguay international's performances for Benfica have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several European heavyweights. While many clubs are interested in Nunez, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG are currently leading the race for him.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #MUFC #CFC theathletic.com/3240965/2022/0… Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG . None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~€70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG. None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~€70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC theathletic.com/3240965/2022/0…

Providing his thoughts on PSG's interest in Nunez, Laurens has compared the attacker to former Les Parisiens star Cavani. The French football journalist feels the 22-year-old is better than the Manchester United striker in terms of their goalscoring ability. He told RMC Sport [via PSGTalk]:

“[Nunez] has this physical power which is very interesting because he is very good with his back to goal. And he takes depth very well; he is so smart in his ball calls. We saw him again with his goal [against Liverpool on Wednesday]; it’s a magnificent finish."

"He really has that in him, that one-touch efficiency that Edinson Cavani also has, but I think he’s even better in the sense that it’s often been said that Edinson Cavani misses the easiest chances and that he often put on the most difficult ones. It was a bit of a cliche."

Cavani starred for the Ligue 1 giants for seven years between 2013 and 2020. The Uruguayan scored 200 goals and provided 43 assists from 301 appearances across all competitions during his time in Paris.

The 35-year-old currently plies his trade for Premier League club Manchester United. However, he is expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract with the Red Devils expires in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“Cavani - he’s my idol”, Darwin also added. Benfica want around €75/80m to sell Núñez. Darwin Núñez on potential Premier League move in the summer: “I really don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I’m not gonna speak about my future before the end of the season”.“Cavani - he’s my idol”, Darwin also added. Benfica want around €75/80m to sell Núñez. Darwin Núñez on potential Premier League move in the summer: “I really don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I’m not gonna speak about my future before the end of the season”. 🇺🇾 #transfers“Cavani - he’s my idol”, Darwin also added. Benfica want around €75/80m to sell Núñez.

Benfica want €70 million for PSG target Nunez

Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG cannot yet make an official move for Benfica's Nunez. The leading candidates have thus been restricted to just holding initial talks over a move for the Uruguayan, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Meanwhile, Benfica are expected to part ways with the 22-year-old, who idolizes Manchester United's Cavani, in the summer. The Primeira Liga giants, though, want €70 million for his sale as they seek to do business early on in the summer transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, on the other hand, appear to be in the market for a new goalscorer. Kylian Mbappe is tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer by many, while Mauro Icardi has failed to deliver for the side so far. Nunez could thus be an ideal target for them.

