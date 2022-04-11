Manchester United, PSG and Chelsea emerge as frontrunners for 22-year-old forward - Reports

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Chelsea are currently leading the race for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez’s signature, according to the Athletic.

Nunez has announced himself as one of the top young forwards in Europe this season. The 22-year-old is quick, has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, and has demonstrated commendable off-the-ball movements as well. The Uruguay international has found the back of the net a whopping 31 times in only 36 appearances across competitions in the current campaign.

As per the aforementioned report, Nunez is expected to leave Benfica at the end of the season and already has quite a few suitors. European heavyweights Manchester United, PSG, and Chelsea are currently leading the race to rope him in.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV The three front runners for Darwin Nunez's signature are Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain. [ @David_Ornstein The three front runners for Darwin Nunez's signature are Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain. [@David_Ornstein]

Premier League duo United and Chelsea could both do with reinforcements in the summer. Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani is out of contract this summer and Marcus Rashford is yet to announce himself as an able-bodied replacement. Signing a player of Nunez’s caliber could do them a world of good. The Blues are also dealing with a striker problem, as neither Timo Werner nor Romelu Lukaku have lived up to their billing this season. If they can offload either, and bring in the Uruguayan, he could thrive at Stamford Bridge.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is out of contract this summer and his deputy Mauro Icardi has not delivered when called upon. Having Nunez in their ranks could help them produce a stronger performance in the Champions League next season.

Benfica reportedly want around €70 million for the player and wish to get the deal done early in the summer transfer window.

PSG, Manchester United, and Chelsea must sort out their issues before signing Nunez

All three clubs have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer. However, they must sort out some of the issues that currently plague them to have a shot at completing the transfer.

Manchester United must first appoint a permanent manager. Without a new manager and a new project, Nunez is unlikely to move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are favorites to bring in current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, according to the Telegraph. But they could miss out on Champions League football next season, which might prompt the 22-year-old to opt for a different club.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🎙️ "What a position for Manchester United to be in, if they can't get a manager to come in."



Gary Neville is concerned that Erik Ten Hag might not want the Manchester United job due to the difficulties inside the club as well as their current run of poor form. 🎙️ "What a position for Manchester United to be in, if they can't get a manager to come in." Gary Neville is concerned that Erik Ten Hag might not want the Manchester United job due to the difficulties inside the club as well as their current run of poor form. https://t.co/9ugcxlONfA

Chelsea are almost certain to appear in the Champions League next season but are going through a takeover right now. As long as Roman Abramovich remains their owner, they cannot move for a player.

Finally, PSG must sort out Kylian Mbappe’s contractual situation before moving for the Uruguayan. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to Marca. If PSG manage to keep Mbappe, they could continue to use Lionel Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar as their front three. In that case, Nunez is unlikely to move to the club to play second fiddle to the tried-and-tested marksmen.

