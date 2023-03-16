"He was something different from everybody else" - Joao Felix names Chelsea player who has surprised him the most

Chelsea forward Joao Felix recently named Thiago Silva as the player who has surprised him the most. Felix is currently on loan at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid.

Since his move in January, the Portuguese attacker has so far made eight appearances for the Blues, scoring one goal.

Silva, on the other hand, has been one of the most reliable players for the Blues despite being 38 years old. In 27 appearances this term across competitions, the Brazilian has helped the west London club keep eight clean sheets while also providing two assists.

While Graham Potter's side have struggled for form this campaign, Silva has been one of the players who has earned plaudits for his performances.

Felix raved about the veteran central defender as he recently said:

“As a player, I’d say Thiago Silva, I knew who he was and that he was very good but the first time I played here, I saw that he was something different from everybody else.”

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League with 37 points on the board from 26 matches. Graham Potter's side have managed to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as well.

The Blues will return to action on March 18 as they take on Everton in a Premier League home clash.

Koke recently spoke about Joao Felix leaving for Chelsea

Joao Felix was a reliable player for Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese, however, hasn't kept his desire to leave a secret.

Apart from Felix, Matheus Cunha is another player who left Atletico to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan. Speaking about the duo, Los Rojiblancos midfielder and captain Koke recently said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"They were important players within the team. They made the decision to leave. Joao transferred and Cunha transferred. They are decisions of each one. Totally respectable. Joao is picking up the rhythm of the games, he is gaining confidence for the coming season to come back here. And to Cunha wish him all the best."

Chelsea are reportedly keen to make Felix's move to west London a permanent one once his loan spell expires.

Poll : 0 votes