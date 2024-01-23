"He speaks almost perfect Spanish" - Ronaldo Nazario suggests Kylian Mbappe is joining Real Madrid

Ronaldo Nazario has given a huge implication that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is on his way to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been continuously linked with a move to Madrid throughout his six-year stay at the Parc des Princes. The La Liga giants have been touted as favorites to sign the Parisian frontman once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ronaldo Nazario recently met with the 25-year-old in Paris to watch an NBA game. The iconic Brazilian striker isn't surprised his former La Liga club are pursuing the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner. He told RMC Sport (via TEAMTalk):

"Madrid always has the best players in the world… it’s a philosophy that has been maintained for many years and it’s no surprise that they continue to want the best footballers."

Kylian Mbappe has never played his club football outside of Ligue 1 but has wowed fans both on the international stage and in the UEFA Champions League. He's become a bonafide superstar at PSG, netting 240 goals and providing 104 assists in 286 games.

Ronaldo couldn't confirm the France captain's move to Real Madrid but did highlight that he can speak Spanish:

"I don’t know if he’s going to Real Madrid, but it’s true that he speaks almost perfect Spanish. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s a soap opera that’s already becoming very long."

Mbappe has been adamant that he's yet to decide his future despite only having six months left on his PSG contract. The Ligue 1 giants' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that he wants the Frenchman to stay (via the source above):

"Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG."

Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season, posting 28 goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions. He's looking to win his seventh Ligue 1 title with the Parisians and his first-ever Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid icon Ronaldo Nazario gave a glowing verdict of Kylian Mbappe's abilities

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a prolific World Cup campaign.

Kylian Mbappe will follow in Ronaldo Nazario's footsteps if he makes the move to Real Madrid. The Selecao great became a Los Blancos hero during his playing days, posting 103 goals in 177 games, winning five major trophies and two Ballons d'Or.

Ronaldo holds Mbappe in high regard and analyzed the Parisian star during the 2022 World Cup. He said (via Eurosport):

"I can talk about how fast he is, how good he is and he reminded me of when I played. He knows how to use his ability, how to faster than the other players and use that ability to score or assist."

Mbappe flourished at the World Cup in Qatar, winning the Golden Boot. The Real Madrid target bagged eight goals and two assists in seven games as France finished runners-up.