"He is a special player", "Gives me chills everytime he plays" - Fans hail Real Madrid star after their 3-2 win over Manchester City

Real Madrid fans were impressed with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga’s performance in their clash with Manchester City. The two sides faced off in the knockout phase playoffs of the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on February 11.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men set up a clash with the Cityzens in the play-offs of the UCL after they both missed out on the automatic qualification zone for the Round of 16.

While Real Madrid fashioned the first clear chance of the night, it was Manchester City who opened the scoring. Erling Haaland put the reigning Premier League champions ahead in the 19th minute, scoring his first goal against the Whites, sweeping a Josko Gvardiol layoff into the far corner.

Trailing at the break, Real Madrid started the second half by dominating proceedings. They restored parity on the hour mark through Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchman scuffled a volley into the far corner from a Dani Ceballos pass. The visitors were made to pay after 80 minutes when Ceballos brought down Phil Foden in the eighteen-yard area. Haaland assumed responsibility and coolly dispatched the resulting spot kick.

The lead, however, didn’t last long as Real Madrid were back on level terms six minutes later. Goalkeeper Ederson’s save from Vinicius Junior’s strike went in the direction of Brahim Diaz, who pounced on the loose ball to score against his former club.

Los Blancos weren’t done yet as they turned the game on its head in the second minute of stoppage time. Vinicius capitalized on City’s defensive blunder and chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper into the path of Jude Bellingham. The Englishman was quickest to the ball and had the simple task of tapping into an empty net.

In the process, Real Madrid secured a 2-3 victory, a significant advantage ahead of the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu next week. However, Camavinga’s performance caught the attention of fans.

The Frenchman was impressive on the night. He registered a 98% passing accuracy (42/43), blocked one shot, made one key pass, and received a rating of 6.8 as per Sofascore. After the match, fans took to X to heap praise on Camavinga for his performance.

''Camavinga is a special player man. Ball winning abilities like Kante while simultaneously spraying passes like no man's business," a fan wrote.

Another tweeted:

''Camavinga that man gives me chills everytime he plays."

''Camavinga is my man of the match," @SihleNonkosi opined.

''Camavinga.....The boy is good woow," @knollz10 wrote.

''Eduardo Camavinga — what a footballer,'' @asim_lfc added.

''Camavinga was different class. Bellingham decent and vini ok," @ShayBourke1958 chimed in.

‘’They all showed great commitment today’’ – Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on his team’s performance after 2-3 win over Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with his side’s performance after their thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Champions League. The Italian manager was particularly delighted with his players' commitment, saying (via the club’s website):

“It was a complete performance by the team from an attacking point of view, and we showed that with the right levels of commitment, we can do anything. They all showed great commitment today and the quality of this team is never in doubt - this is the way forward."

Real Madrid will next be in action against Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday, February 15, before welcoming City for the second leg.

