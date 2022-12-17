“He should start” - Pablo Zabaleta urges Argentina to name ‘electric’ player in line-up for FIFA World Cup final

Angel Di Maria hasn't started any of the last three games for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, former Manchester City star Pablo Zabaleta believes if Di Maria is completely fit, coach Lionel Scaloni should start him as the player would give the team an extra spark.

Zabaleta said:

"If Di María is 100%, he should start. Di María is an electric player, unbalancing. If he plays for 60 minutes, it's 60 minutes."

In the absence of Di Maria, Lionel Messi has formed a stellar bond with Julian Alvarez at the top of Argentina's attack in this year's FIFA World Cup. Messi scored a penalty while Alvarez bagged two goals as La Albiceleste defeated Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final on December 14.

Zabaleta, who made 58 senior appearances for Argentina from 2005 to 2016, has also praised young Alvarez. He said (via GOAL):

“He's playing alongside Lionel Messi up front, and it seems, from the outside, that he's like: 'Messi - don't run. I'll do it for you.' You need a big heart [to do that]. He started at the World Cup on the bench but then [got] one chance, and he's been brilliant.”

Andriy Shevchenko recently shared his take on the FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina

France Training Session ahead of the Argentina game - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will face off as France is set to take on Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup on December 18. The two teams will face off at the Lusail Stadium in Lusial, Qatar.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko took both sides of the spectrum into account as he recently told Sky Sports:

"Messi is the symbol of Argentina. A legend - one of the best of all time. You put him with [Diego] Maradona and Pele. A player like him deserves to win the World Cup."

He added:

"It's going to be a great story - not just what he has done in his career but how he is playing right now. He is an absolute leader, playing great games, scoring good goals, making the passes for his partners. He is a real leader and captain."

Shevchenko further said:

"But on the other side, there is a very strong, balanced France team. [Kylian] Mbappe is a very strong player. Messi, his time is starting to come down, but Mbappe is a new star. Kylian has already won the World Cup. It's going to be a very exciting and interesting game."

