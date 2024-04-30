“He started losing all the respect” - Sneijder explains impact of Cristiano Ronaldo bust-up with Ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder believes Erik ten Hag's downfall at Manchester United started with his bust-up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The differences between Ronaldo and the manager eventually led to the former's departure in December 2022.

Speaking on Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, Sneijder claimed that the Ten Hag made a mistake by going against Ronaldo. He opined that the row left other players in two minds, leading to a downfall in the team's performances. The former midfielder said:

"Should I tell you where it went wrong for Erik ten Hag? On the day that he decided to battle Cristiano Ronaldo. That's where he started losing all the respect. He thought it would work out well for him, but it's the opposite. Everyone in the dressing room wondered if he is alright in the head by doing that."

Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated in November 2022 with mutual consent after his explosive interview with UK media personality Piers Morgan, where the attacker slammed Ten Hag and Manchester United owners.

Piers Morgan predicted Erik ten Hag's downfall at Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Piers Morgan has been a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan since he first interviewed the Portuguese star during his Juventus days. The TV host claimed that the Manchester United manager needed to ask the forward for forgiveness for how he treated the player.

He claimed that the Dutchman had disrespected Ronaldo by benching him more often than not and said on talkSPORT:

"Let's not get the bunting out just yet, I think we're going to absolutely demolish them on Sunday and then at that moment I will remind them that they managed to lever out the greatest footballer in history because they thought that was a great idea. The other question I would ask is will any of this brilliant new United team score as many goals for United this season as Ronaldo did for them last season?"

He added:

"When we win the league and when United do not win the league because they got rid of the GOAT, I expect Erik ten Hag to get on bended knee beg me for forgiveness and apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo for the shocking disrespect that he showed him."

Manchester United are reportedly looking to move on from Erik ten Hag this summer. Roberto de Zerbi, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter have been linked with the Red Devils along with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.