“He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me” – Manchester United attacker says his opinion of Portuguese superstar has not changed despite controversial interview

Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has not changed his opinion about the Red Devils superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the talk of the town after snippets from his interview with Morgan emerged in the video. He astonishingly criticized Manchester United’s manager Erik ten Hag and others in the said conversation.

The Portuguese icon also claimed that young players across the globe and at Old Trafford lack hunger. He insisted that they did not make the most of the opportunity to learn from the best in the game (indicating himself).

“They live in a different era. I can see it with my kid who is 12. The mentality is not the same. [The difference is] the hunger. They have things more easily. They don’t care…



"They live in a different era. I can see it with my kid who is 12. The mentality is not the same. [The difference is] the hunger. They have things more easily. They don't care…

A lot has since been said about Ronaldo, with people talking both in favor of and against him. Elanga has now become the latest player to provide his thoughts on the forward's controversial interview.

The Manchester United youngster claimed that Ronaldo's statements have not changed his opinion about him. He also stressed how much the veteran has helped him at Old Trafford. He told Aftonbladet [via Sport Witness]:

“No, not so much. Because when I’m with him, he hasn’t changed. He is still Cristiano Ronaldo to me. He has helped me a lot."

Elanga went on to point out how much of an inspiration Ronaldo has been for him and other Red Devils players. He added:

“Very much. He has helped me a lot not only on the pitch but off it as well. He is an inspiration, not only to me but to all the young players at United. Sometimes it’s just me and him at the gym.”

Manchester United attacker Elanga agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of youngsters

Reacting to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of young players, Elanga stated that he agrees with the forward. The Swede explained how a lot of youngsters tend to get distracted and lose focus. He said:

“Cristiano talks about young players in general. We are a new generation. I am always 100% focused on what I am doing, but I can understand what he is saying."

He added:

“There are a lot of phones and a lot of technology. It’s quite easy for young players to get distracted and lose focus. I always focus 100% on my job and what I do. Young players at United are listening, but I can understand what he is saying.”

While Elanga does not seem to have a problem with Ronaldo's claims, it remains to be seen if Manchester United thinks the same. The Red Devils have confirmed that they have taken steps in response to the forward's interview.

