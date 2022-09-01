“He still has that greed in him” – Matthijs de Ligt reveals what stood out about Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus 

Bayern Munich's new signing Matthijs de Ligt has shed light on his time playing alongside his former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutch footballer particularly mentioned the Portuguese international's 'hunger' to win more trophies and break records despite winning almost everything in his career.

The Dutch international was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo during his interaction with Bayern Munich's official media. Shedding light on his brief Juventus career, the Dutch international said that he is 'grateful' to have played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and learned so many things from his other seniors at Juventus.

De Ligt said:

"It was a good experience because I learned a lot not only as a footballer but also as a person. When you see these champions every day, how they train and take care of their bodies, how they perform ... It motivates you immensely.''

He added that Ronaldo is still hungry as a '19-year-old' who has just started his career despite having almost every major trophy in his cabinet. He further said:

The former Ajax defender had earlier said that he joined Juventus at Ronaldo's request in 2019. The duo spent two years together playing for the Italian club, winning one Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup title among a few other domestic trophies.

The Dutch international joined the Bundesliga champions earlier this season on a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of €67 million, potentially rising to €80 million in add-ons.

Manchester United fans rejoice as Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo's stay this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is on the same page as him and will stay at Old Trafford this season.

The summer transfer market was full of rumors linking the Portuguese no.7 with almost every big European club despite continuous clarifications from the English club.

Ronaldo accused the media of making false claims and said that everything will be cleared in some time to come. As things stand in the last few hours of the summer transfer market, the Manchester United striker seems to have decided to full-fill the second year of his contract.

Here are some of the interesting reactions from Manchester United fans:

