“He is still one of the five best players in the world” – Francesco Totti makes emphatic claim about 38-year-old Real Madrid hero

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has praised Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric as one of the best players in the world.

Modric, 38, has been at Los Blancos since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. Since then, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has made nearly 500 appearances across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side, bagging 37 goals and 77 assists.

That includes nine games across competitions for the La Liga leaders this season, starting four times but making no goal contribution. The Croatian has seen less game time this season due to Ancelotti preferring the younger duo of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Nevertheless, Totti reckons Modric remains one of the best players in midfield even at his age due to his impeccable vision. The Italian - who spent his entire 25-year playing career at Roma - said as per Marca (via Madrid Xtra):

"For me, he is still one of the five best players in the world, even now at 38 years old, at least in midfield. He has a vision of the game that few in the world have and always decides a second or two before the rest."

Modric is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and is widely tipped to leave in the summer.

How have Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have made a good start to their 2023-24 campaign, winning 10 of 11 games across competitions. Their lone loss came against Atletico Madrid in the league, where they top the standings with 24 points after nine games.

Los Blancos have won their opening two UEFA Champions League games, seeing off Union Berlin 1-0 at home before registering a 3-2 comeback win at Serie A champions Napoli.

New signing Jude Bellingham has sizzled since his arrival at Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The 20-year-old midfielder has 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions, scoring in his first four outings.

Ancelotti's side return to action at Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday (October 21) as they will try and stay clear of the chasing pack.