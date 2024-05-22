“He stopped Arsenal winning the league” - Martin Keown claims ‘desperate’ 52-year-old Premier League coach is reason why Gunners failed to win title 

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown claimed Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was the reason the Gunners failed to win the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta's team finished second in the standings, two points behind champions Manchester City. During the course of the campaign, the Villans were the only team to beat the Gunners in both their meetings.

Emery, who endured a torrid spell at the Emirates himself between 2018 and 2019, got the better of Arteta both home and away (1-0 and 2-0 respectively). Speaking about the Aston Villa boss, Keown told talkSPORT (via Mirror):

"I think the reason Arsenal didn't win the title was because of Unai Emery- he takes six points off of the Gunners.

"I'm going to say this because I genuinely feel this that he's like the swan on the surface, very calm, plays against his old team, respectively, but below the surface, he's desperate, those little feet are going like crazy to beat Arsenal and he's managed it, he stopped them winning the league."

Not only did Aston Villa put up incredible performances against the Gunners, but also managed to secure themselves UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. Emery and Co. finished fourth in the league standings, and two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The 52-year-old took charge at Villa Park in November 2022 and has managed 83 matches across competitions to date. This season, his team won 29 matches in all competitions, losing 15 and playing out 12 draws.

Kai Havertz sends message after Arsenal lose Premier League title

Arsenal star Kai Havertz posted a message on his X account (formerly Twitter) after the Gunners failed to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

The German himself played a crucial role towards the end of the campaign, filling in as a false nine with the strikers at the club failing to find the net. He wrote after the last day of the season:

"Where do I start... My first season has been one which has helped me grow as a person and a player in many ways. Very grateful for all the support this season, from fans, staff, and my teammates. It'll take time to process everything but I know with this club we can achieve big things."

Havertz was signed from Chelsea last summer for a reported £65 million. In all, he's made 37 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, bagging 13 goals and seven assists.