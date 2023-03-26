"He has to strive to be better" - Graeme Souness urges Arsenal and Chelsea target to do more to be considered as a 'world class player'

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea target Declan Rice needs to do more to be considered a 'world class' player.

Rice has emerged as one of the most coveted footballers in Europe in recent months and has been strongly linked with an exit from West Ham United this summer. The England international has been linked heavily with clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, Souness has claimed that the West Ham skipper needs to step up his game if he has to be considered a top-class midfielder.

The Scotland great has insisted that Rice needs to add more goals to his game and also improve his all-round game. He told The Daily Mail:

"In an earlier column this season, I wrote that Declan Rice still had much to prove in certain areas of his game to be regarded as a really top-class central midfield player. He needs to get on the half-turn more when he receives the ball from his defenders and play it forward more, and not be content with going back to where it came from and square with his passes."

He added:

"And he needs to chip in with more goals. He has scored twice in the Premier League this season in 26 games and it’s not enough. Now Rice has said his piece, too. He thinks that my criticism is “harsh” and that I don’t see him play every week. That’s true. But I have seen him enough, for West Ham and for England."

Declan Rice looks very happy around Bukayo Saka and Ian Wright Declan Rice looks very happy around Bukayo Saka and Ian Wright 👀🔴https://t.co/xO0VC7IjnP

"I watched the game against Italy and the same things were on show. Any world-class midfield player is on the half-turn most of the time and looking to play forwards. How many times did Rice do that in Naples? Not nearly enough for me. Get some videos of Kroos and Modric playing in their midfield roles for Real Madrid. Or go back a few years and watch Paul Scholes."

Souness has urged the England international to keep working on his game and improve himself. He stated:

"As we saw against Italy, he has mastered the defensive side of the job. But I just think he has to strive to be better and never be content with his lot. That’s what great players do. Will he end up one day as a central defender — which I think is very possible — or does he want to be a top, top central midfield player starring in the Champions League every season?"

"I bet Declan is a cracking lad to work with and popular with his team-mates and great to manage. But he needs to aim for the stars. This is just my opinion. But I think he should ask himself one question as he moves his career forwards — “How do I become a truly world-class player?” The bottom line is that at 24 he must constantly challenge himself to get better."

Rice's current deal with West Ham United expires in the summer of 2024, which means the Hammers could look to cash in on him this summer.

Arsenal have been mentioned as the most likely destination for the Englishman while Chelsea have had a long-term interest in the defensive midfielder.

Arsenal and Chelsea to battle Liverpool in race to sign Eredisivie midfielder

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly ready to battle Liverpool for the signature of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

As reported by 90Min, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham United are all prepared to fight the Reds for the signature of the Ivory Coast international.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen PSV are open to selling midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham, all interested. (90min) PSV are open to selling midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham, all interested. (90min) https://t.co/mEbQJnHmtS

Sangare was heavily linked with a move to England last summer but instead signed a new five-year contract to extend his stay at the Philips Stadion until 2027. The Ivorian is believed to have a €37m release clause in his deal and is reportedly ready to test himself at the highest level.

The midfield dynamo has enjoyed a fantastic campaign this time around, having scored seven goals and provided three assists in 37 games.

