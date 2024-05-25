“He is a very strong and good defender” - Manchester City star Jeremy Doku names Chelsea star as toughest opponent in Premier League

Manchester City attacker Jeremy Doku has named Chelsea's Reece James as the toughest defender he has faced. The duo have faced off just once this season owing to the latter's injury issues.

Doku is currently in his debut season at United and has proven to be a troublemaker after entering games as a substitute. He came up against James once during the 2023-24 season.

The duo met during City's thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea. Doku has now named the Chelsea captain as his toughest opponent. He said ahead of his side's FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 25 (via talkSPORT):

"I've played against so many good defenders. Now it's become so much more difficult with teams playing more defensively. I would say Reece James. I think he's very strong and good defender, one of the harsdest I've ever played against."

James has missed the majority of Chelsea's season due to injuries. However, when fit, he is one of Chelsea's best players and their captain. The full-back has also missed out on England's Euro 2024 squad.

Doku, meanwhile, has made 44 appearances in his debut season as a Manchester City player. He has scored six goals and has provided 10 assists across competitions.

Manchester City star Jeremy Doku names Chelsea legend as his idol

Manchester City attacker Jeremy Doku has named Eden Hazard as his idol. The dup played together for Belgium's national team.

Listing out his idols, Doku named Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. as players who have influenced him. He said in a recent interview (via SportBIBLE):

"Eden Hazard inspired me and now I can say I've had the chance to play with him."

Much like Hazard, Doku is a menacing presence on the left-hand side of the defense. The 21-year-old Belgian rattles defenses with his skills and pace. To add to that, Doku is still very young and is expected to get better with time and become a key player for City.