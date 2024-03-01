"He suffered a problem in his hamstring" - Pochettino reveals Chelsea superstar is set to be out for 'few weeks' after picking up injury

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has delivered some negative news about his squad ahead of their trip to Brentford in the Premier League.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via football.london), the Argentine revealed that Christopher Nkunku has suffered yet another injury setback.

The injury seems to be minor as the manager revealed Nkunku will miss a few weeks of action. Pochettino said,

"He suffered a problem in his hamstring and then we will see in a few weeks if he is available. Now he is doing recovery from Sunday.

"Unlucky, bad luck because to suffer again another injury is tough for a player that didn't play too much during the season and also came from the Bundesliga, from Germany, with some problems."

Christopher Nkunku joined Chelsea from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in July 2023 in a deal worth a reported £53 million. However, he suffered a knee injury soon after joining, which delayed his debut for the club by several months.

Couple more injury setbacks later and Nkunku has made just 10 appearances for the Blues in over nine months. He has scored two goals for the club and will look to bring some consistency to his fitness so he can add to that tally.

Conor Gallagher determined to fight for Chelsea future

Blues' midfielder Conor Gallagher has been in the news lately for multiple reasons. First are his performances in recent weeks, impressing in Chelsea's midfield and chipping in with goals and assists alike.

The second is his contract standoff with Chelsea as the two parties negotiate a new deal for Gallagher. His current deal with the club runs until 2025, with talks of a long-term extension underway. An impasse in talks has led to rumors of a potential exit for the player.

However, reports from Mail Sport have mentioned that Conor Gallagher has vowed to remain at the club and fight for his place amid speculation.

The 24-year-old has been a key component of Pochettino's side this year. He has played 2,726 minutes across 35 games, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

