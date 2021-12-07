“He is superman” – Tuchel claims 'everybody in the world' wants to have Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel recently hailed Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as 'superman'. The German manager claimed the Frenchman is someone every team in the world wishes to have.

N'Golo Kante joined Chelsea after winning the Premier League with Leicester City. The Frenchman has been a vital part of the starting XI under all the managers at Stamford Bridge but has been on the sidelines a lot in the last few months.

Tuchel was asked about Kante in the press conference today and he claimed he was not being careful with the Frenchman. The Chelsea manager added that the midfielder needs to be eased into the team when he returns from injury and said:

"I'm not so careful when bringing him back. It's an open relationship with him. We take care and he needs his time. It's not about age, he takes longer. He takes care and doesn't want to take risks. He is Superman, the guy who makes the difference, the guy everybody in the world wants to have in their midfield. It was an accident in the match against Juventus. This can happen. We miss him a lot."

Thomas Tuchel has been a big fan of Chelsea midfielder

Thomas Tuchel has always spoken highly of N'Golo Kante and even gone on to claim he wanted to sign the Frenchman when he was manager at PSG. The German will be glad he did not lure the midfielder to Paris as he gets to work with him at Chelsea now.

Earlier this season, Tuchel said:

"Top player, if you have N'Golo you have something everyone is looking for. You have everything you need in midfield, you have work rate, intensity, ball wins, skilful play, dribbles, half-field drives and even a goal. I see this every day in training and it is hard to believe how good he is. He is a unique guy, there are no more words from me. N'Golo is N'Golo, he is fantastic."

N'Golo Kante is currently out injured and there is no timeline yet for his return. Tuchel has admitted he has no clue when the Frenchman will be back in training.

