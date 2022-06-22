"He was supported like a King, now he is one like many" - Inter ultras send message to Romelu Lukaku ahead of loan move from Chelsea

Inter Milan’s fan association Curva Nord Milano sent an Instagram warning to Romelu Lukaku ahead of his move from Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on a loan deal just 11 months after being sold to Chelsea in a £97.5m deal. The Belgian scored just 8 Premier League goals last season and was often singled out by fans. Converesely, he scored 64 goals and had 17 assists for Inter Milan in 95 appearances across all competitions and will be itching to get his career back on track.

However, various Inter Milan ultras seem wary of the Belgian striker. The Curva Nord association posted a sterling message to fellow fans and the player himself. The message can be seen below and laid out multiple guidelines as to how Romelu Lukaku will be treated.

The post said:

He was supported (and treated) like a King, now he is one like many. Let us also be clear to everyone that we will never cheer against Lukaku if he wears the Inter shirt again. However, we invite all Inter fans not to fall into the opposite trap, that of running immediately and drooling after him.

It added:

In addition to a clear instinctive emotional aspect, pretending that nothing has happened would only give a further acceleration to that process that has been going on for years aimed at making us all stupid and supine consumers.

The association does not want others to greet the player with scarves or banners, although they plan no objection to the move itself. Romelu Lukaku’s conduct last season was considered to be unprofessional by some in the fan community. The post claimed that while fans do not plan to oppose Lukaku, the striker will have to re-earn the respect that he lost by moving away.

Romelu Lukaku itching to get career back on track after leaving Chelsea for Inter Milan

While the move itself has been said to be worth around £10.3m, there will be little surprise if the Belgian does not return to his parent club once the season ends. Romelu Lukaku had a torrid time at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and will be happy to re-join his former team.

At Inter, he formed a lethal striker partnership with Lautaro Martinez and the attack revolved around him. The Belgian is one of the best finishers in the world and is a force to reckon with when it comes to aerial challenges. However, his first touch and decision-making makes it difficult for him to contribute in a flowing, high-octane system.

This happens to be exactly the type of system that Tuchel supports and has received huge success for implementing at Chelsea. While the Belgian has a lethal skillset as well, it was always going to be difficult for him to do well under the new direction of Chelsea.

