“He should take me along” - Ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham makes MLS transfer plea to Milan teammate Christian Pulisic

Tammy Abraham claimed that he jokingly told former Chelsea and teammate Christian Pulisic to take him along to the MLS when he makes the move. The duo is currently playing together for AC Milan in Series A.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Abraham opened up on a potential move to the MLS. He left the doors open for a move to the United States, saying (via GOAL):

“If the subject of America came up, I told him [Pulisic] if they were willing to offer him a deal, he should take me along with him. You never know, things in football. You never know life and God’s plans, so if it came one day, you know, absolutely.”

Tammy Abraham played 44 matches with Christian Pulisic at Chelsea before the striker moved to Italy. The two have now played 30 matches together for AC Milan and have combined for three goals during this time.

Former Chelsea star on Lionel Messi's impact on MLS

Christian Pulisic spoke about MLS in 2023 and admitted that Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami helped the league attract eyeballs. The former Chelsea man added that his American teammates were gaining with Messi's move as well and said (via ESPN):

"It absolutely helps. I mean obviously all the games that [Messi's] playing in MLS and these cups become massive games. It seems like everyone's there. It's exciting, it's fun. Obviously only a positive thing for this country, so I'm enjoying watching and following that Miami path. Obviously, some of our American teammates are there who've been playing really well, so it's fun to see how Messi has come in and help lift the level so much of that team as well."

Talking about his move away from Chelsea, he added:

"Definitely it was the right time for me [to move] and I'm loving it right now. I'm definitely enjoying the game, obviously put in some good performances and just have to keep it going. I'm really excited for the future there."

Christian Pulisic has played 91 matches for AC Milan since his move from Chelsea in 2023. He had played just 145 matches for the Blues, while scoring 26 times for them . He already has 30 goals in his short spell at San Siro.

