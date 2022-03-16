"He has to take this step forward in his career" - Jaap Stam issues warning to Manchester United's managerial target

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has warned Ajax boss Erik ten Hag that managing the Old Trafford outfit will be a different experience for him.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a permanent manager ahead of the new season, and Ten Hag is said to be among their top targets.

The Dutchman has impressed as Ajax manager over the last few seasons, with his team making a strong statement in Europe while playing an attractive brand of football.

Stam couldn't hide his admiration for the tactician as he showered praise on him for his eye-catching exploits. He told Sky Sports Italy (via Sport Witness):

"Ten Hag is doing very well at Ajax; he makes the team a difficult opponent for everyone in Europe and Holland."

"He is very good at showing the players what to do and also at improving individual players. At Ajax, he obviously has the finances to grow the team with young players. For him, Man United would be another thing compared to what he is experiencing in Holland. He has to take this step forward in his career."

Manchester United are on the verge of finishing the season without a trophy despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the Red Devils look forward to appointing a new manager, Stam has urged whoever comes in to lean on the Portuguese forward to get the team firing again.

He said:

"You have to involve someone like him in decisions; you have to talk to him. He's fundamental for the locker room; he helps you raise the level of the team."

The 49-year-old added:

"At Man United, they don't always play well, they should dominate games more, and in my opinion, I think they should do more. I hope the club will make better choices next season; they need to get back to the top."

What's next for Manchester United?

Will Erik ten Hag become the next Manchester United manager?

After crashing out of the UEFA Champions League following their 1-2 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United will return to Premier League action next month. They are scheduled to take on Leicester City at Old Trafford on April 2.

The Red Devils will then face Everton and Norwich City in their next two games in the English top flight.

As it stands, Ralf Rangnick's men occupy the fifth position in the Premier League table with 47 points from 29 games. It remains to be seen if they'll finish in the top-four zone at the end of the campaign.

