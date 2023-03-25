“He has the talent, and he has proven quality” – Dimitar Berbatov identifies Jude Bellingham alternative for Manchester United

Dimitri Berbatov has urged Manchester United to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount as an alternative to Jude Bellingham. He believes that the midfielder has proven quality and would suit Erik ten Hag's side.

Mount is stalling a contract renewal at Chelsea and will enter the final 12 months of his deal this summer. The Blues are unwilling to keep players who are in the final year of their contract and are open to a sale.

Speaking to Betfred, Berbatov backed United to sign Mount in the summer if they miss out on Bellingham, who is leaning towards Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Bulgarian said about Mount:

"He's a talent, and I like to see young players making the next step and the next challenge of moving to a bigger club. He's at a big club already, of course, but let's say if Manchester United can't sign Jude Bellingham, then why shouldn't they sign Mason Mount? He has the talent, and he has proven quality."

He added:

"At the end of the day, when you sign new players, you need to ask yourself whether you need them, where are they going to play and who is not going to play as a result of a new player coming in. The manager needs to have the answers for these questions."

Is Mason Mount the right choice for Manchester United?

While Berbatov has urged Manchester United to sign Mason Mount, former Red Devils star Louis Saha has asked them to stay away from the midfielder. He believes that the Englishman should not be the club's priority and that United should concentrate on their top targets.

Saha told Lord Ping:

"Mason Mount can fit in at any team, but I don't think he's had a great year at Chelsea, and I'm not sure why he'd be linked more than he was before seeing as he was on fire last year. I don't think he should move to Manchester United, as he hasn't been playing well. I think these rumours are coming from agents, and I'm not going to blame the media, but signing Mount is not the right call at the moment."

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal have also been linked with Mason Mount.

