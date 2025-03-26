"He was the team's driving force" - Argentine media hail Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez's performance in 4-1 win over Brazil

Argentine media hailed Enzo Fernandez as the 'mastermind' and 'the team's driving force' after the Chelsea midfielder gave a stellar performance during La Albiceleste's 4-1 victory over Brazil.

Argentina faced Selecao in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, March 25. Julian Alvarez (4'), Enzo Fernandez (12'), Alexis Mac Allister (37'), and Giuliano Simeone (71') scored for the three-time World Cup champions. Matheus Cunha scored Brazil's only goal in the 26th minute.

However, Enzo Fernandez stood out against Brazil with his performance. The Chelsea midfielder scored one and assisted one goal, maintained a passing accuracy of 92 percent, and won seven duels. He was named the Player of the Match.

After the game, the 24-year-old was showered with praise by his native media. Argentine outlet Clarin lauded Fernandez as 'monumental'. The report read (via GIVEMESPORT)

"Enzo Fernandez was the star of a fantastic Scaloneta that barely slipped up. The figure of the monumental night. Once again, he moved behind Julian and tore it up. He ran like few others in his career, he scored one and provided a superb assist for Mac Allister. He was the team's driving force and finished the match playing in central midfield. A brilliant performance. 9."

Praising the 24-year-old, BoloVip billed him as the 'mastermind' behind La Albiceleste's 4-1 triumph. The publication wrote:

"Enzo Fernandez (10): A performance too remember, shining in all facets of the game. He positioned himself a few metres ahead and was Argentina's mastermind behind the ball in creating and inflicting damage. He started and finished the play for the second goal and marveled with the assist for the third."

Enzo Fernandez has scored five goals for Argentina in 36 senior appearances. Moreover, Argentina are at the top spot in the World Cup qualifiers with 31 points after 14 games.

Chelsea interested in signing 29-year-old Manchester City attacker: Reports

Manchester City v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg - Source: Getty

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Manchester City's Jack Grealish this summer if the Englishman leaves Pep Guardiola's side at the end of the season. Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa in August 2021, has struggled to settle in Manchester.

In his first year under Pep Guardiola, he scored six and assisted four goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. After the 2022-23 season, the Englishman started gaining momentum, but he failed to secure a reliable spot in the starting XI due to injuries and underwhelming performances.

Jack Grealish has featured for only 605 minutes for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, starting only six games. He has fallen in the pecking order, primarily finding himself on the bench.

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester City are looking forward to offloading the 29-year-old, and Chelsea are one of the interested clubs. Apart from the Blues, AC Milan and Newcastle United are also monitoring the English attacker.

